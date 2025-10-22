The former reality TV star, 33, said her family were dealing with "immeasurable grief and sadness" as she announced the heartbreaking news of her sister's death

Holly Hagan’s (L) sister Darci Rose (R) died apparently after taking drugs, police said. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan’s sister Darci Rose fell ‘seriously ill’ and died after apparently taking drugs, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yesterday Holly told of her devastation and said her family are 'traumatised in every sense of the word' by the heartbreaking loss of Darci, 19. Greater Manchester Police said today: "On Sunday 19 October 2025 we were called by hospital staff to the concern for welfare of a 19-year-old woman who had fallen seriously ill after it is believed she had taken drugs. "Sadly, the woman died in hospital Monday evening. Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing." Former reality TV star Holly, 33, said her family were dealing with "immeasurable grief and sadness" as she announced the heartbreaking news on social media. In her statement, Ms Hagan, who shot to fame on the hit MTV show when she was just 18, thanked the ambulance services and the Manchester Royal Infirmary for giving her sister "the best chance". The sisters share mother Viki but have different fathers. Read more: 'Devastated' Strictly Come Dancing star forced to pull out due to injury in second blow for series

"It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl, my baby sister Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family & her best friends. She was never in any pain," Holly wrote in her post. "The last 4 days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through. We are traumatised in every sense of the word. One day we will share Darci's story. "But for now I please ask that you do respect our privacy and allow us to process what has happened. "To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester royal infirmary ASE & ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance. "Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time. We will forever be grateful for the way you have looked after her and us throughout this unimaginable process. "Right now my job is to support my family in any way that I can to ensure they don't have to worry about work / finances."