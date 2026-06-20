Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the three-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer shared the news with fans in a joint Instagram post.

The announcement featured a photograph of the couple in the garden, with Holly showing her baby bump.

Alongside the image, they wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026."

The couple also revealed the gender of their baby, adding: "We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

The announcement comes just months after the pair married at Bath Abbey in a star-studded ceremony in December.

However, the nuptials were overshadowed by a bitter family feud that threatened to take away from their day.