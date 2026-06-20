Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty announce they are expecting first child together
Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have announced they are expecting their first child together.
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The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the three-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer shared the news with fans in a joint Instagram post.
The announcement featured a photograph of the couple in the garden, with Holly showing her baby bump.
Alongside the image, they wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026."
The couple also revealed the gender of their baby, adding: "We can't wait to meet our baby girl."
The announcement comes just months after the pair married at Bath Abbey in a star-studded ceremony in December.
However, the nuptials were overshadowed by a bitter family feud that threatened to take away from their day.
Holly's father, Gordon Ramsay, was among the first to congratulate the couple, commenting: "Congratulations to you both, sending lots of love. Dad."
He later added: "I'm going to be a very over-excited Grandad, especially this Christmas."
The baby will make Gordon and his wife, Tana Ramsay, grandparents for the first time.
The post also attracted messages from several celebrities, including members of the Beckham family.
Victoria Beckham wrote: "Congratulations!!!!!!", while her son Romeo also commented with “❤️❤️”.
Peaty is already father to five-year-old son George from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.
The news follows the swimmer's recent move from the Midlands, where he has lived for most of his life, to London.