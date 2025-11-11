Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty has banned his own mother from his wedding in a bitter family feud, it has been reported.

Holly, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, invited her own mother Tana, Victoria Beckham and Adam’s sister to the party at Soho Farmhouse, but she left Adam’s mother Caroline, 59, off the guest list.

The row began when his bride to be Holly Ramsay failed to invite her future mother-in-law to her hen party.

The Instagram post stated: "@hollyramsayy I'm so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman, who I have loved and continue to love deeply.

"A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law to your hen night yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night.

“You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law.

"I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

The post is understood to have upset Holly, 25, and Adam, 30 who are due to get married at Bath Abbey at Christmas.

After the online post, Adam is reported to have contacted her to ban her from the weeding ant tell her she would not see his son George or any future grandchildren.

Caroline waded into the row by expressing her distress in an Instagram post which stated: “Crying is a way your eyes speak when your mouth can't explain how broken your heart is.”

A source close to Adam's family told the Daily Mail they believed the 'heartbreaking' rift had been developing between the swimming star and his mother ever since he had begun dating Holly.

“It's partly because Adam doesn't feel his family is good enough for the new one he is now part of,” the source said.

“Caroline is devastated by the rift and doesn't know what she has done wrong.”

The only member of Adam’s family due to attend the wedding is his sister Bethany.

Adam won his first Olympic gold in the 100m breaststroke in 2016 and a second in the same event, as well as another in the mixed relay in the 2020 games.

But he fell into depression and said the sport had left him ‘broken’ and that he ‘never wanted to see a pool again’.

Holly and Adam declined to comment.