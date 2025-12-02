The presenter was driving her Mini Cooper when she collided with the scooter rider this summer

Holly Willoughby admitted driving without due care and attention. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Holly Willoughby has pleaded guilty to knocking a down a scooter rider whilst behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The TV presenter, 44, collided with the victim near her home in London on August 28 of this year. A hearing took place at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court on Tuesday, with Willoughby notably absent from proceedings. The former This Morning star pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention via post. The court heard how the rider suffered a fracture to his neck and a broken toe in the crash, which saw him knocked off his bike at 20mph. Read more: Meghan could ‘ruin’ Prince Harry’s Christmas with King Charles after ‘breaking agreement’ Read more: Ex-England star arrested at airport over accusations of attempted rape

Holly Willoughby pleaded guilty via post. Picture: Alamy

Magistrates were shown footage of the incident, which saw Willoughby behind the wheel of the vehicle on a main road. The Mini was then seen to turn right into a side street without indicating, according to The Sun. Footage of the incident is said to have shown the rider being thrown from the white Piaggio scooter following the collision. Prosecutor Geraldine Dickinson said: “The defendant was driving [the Mini] in London. “The intention was to turn right, which she did without indicating and the rider was thrown from the motorbike.” Following her guilty plea, the star was fined £2,444 including court costs to be paid within 14 days. She was also handed six points on her licence.

Holly Willoughby was handed six points on her license following the collision. Picture: Alamy