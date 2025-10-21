Man jailed over horrific plot to rape and murder Holly Willoughby loses appeal bid
Gavin Plumb was handed a life sentence after his plot to harm the presenter was uncovered
A man jailed over a horrific plot to kidnap and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby has lost an appeal to reduce his life sentence.
TV presenter Holly Willoughby, 43, took time off work after Gavin Plumb was sentenced over a plot to abduct her from her home.
The security guard was jailed for life in 2024 for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder the star, but an appeal lodged against his life sentence was denied on Tuesday.
Plumb did not attend the hearing, with Lord Justice Edis reading out the Court of Appeal's judgement.
Describing Plumb's plans, Lord Edis described the plot as "horrifying and contained graphic detail of what the applicant proposed to do" to Willoughby.
"They are distressing, even for seasoned professionals, to read," he continued.
Dismissing Plumb's appeal, Lord Edis said: "This is a case where the offender clearly is dangerous and where there is no way of knowing when or if ever that will cease to be the case."
He continued by adding that the sentencing judge's decision was "unimpeachable".
Plumb was caught after an undercover police officer in the US infiltrated an online group called Abduct Lovers.
Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home, two months after the stalker who plotted to kidnap her was sent to prison.
She reportedly moved out of her large family home that had been targetted, the Sun reported, with pictures showing removal vans outside the property.
"The house was central to Plumb's terrifying plot," a source told the paper.
"It can never feel the same again for Holly and her family. She just wants to move on and put this all behind her."
Ms Willoughby is said to have lived in the property for ten years.
Ms Willoughby said in a statement after Plumb was found guilty that women should "not be made to feel unsafe going about their daily lives".
Plumb, from Harlow in Essex, had tried to argue the plot was just a fantasy - but the court heard the 37-year-old had an abduction kit and had become obsessed with the star.
He was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years after being convicted of soliciting the murder of Ms Willoughby, encouraging or assisting the commission of her kidnap and encouraging or assisting the commission of her rape.
Ms Willoughby thanked a US undercover police officer for helping foil Plumb's plot as well as the Crown Prosecution Service and everyone involved in convicting the stalker.
She said: "As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.
"I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.
"Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.
"I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time.
"Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible."