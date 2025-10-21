Gavin Plumb was handed a life sentence after his plot to harm the presenter was uncovered

A man jailed over a horrific plot to kidnap and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby has lost an appeal to reduce his life sentence.

Dismissing Plumb's appeal, Lord Edis said: "This is a case where the offender clearly is dangerous and where there is no way of knowing when or if ever that will cease to be the case." He continued by adding that the sentencing judge's decision was "unimpeachable". Plumb was caught after an undercover police officer in the US infiltrated an online group called Abduct Lovers. Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home, two months after the stalker who plotted to kidnap her was sent to prison.

Ms Willoughby said in a statement after Plumb was found guilty that women should "not be made to feel unsafe going about their daily lives". Plumb, from Harlow in Essex, had tried to argue the plot was just a fantasy - but the court heard the 37-year-old had an abduction kit and had become obsessed with the star. He was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years after being convicted of soliciting the murder of Ms Willoughby, encouraging or assisting the commission of her kidnap and encouraging or assisting the commission of her rape. Ms Willoughby thanked a US undercover police officer for helping foil Plumb's plot as well as the Crown Prosecution Service and everyone involved in convicting the stalker.

She said: "As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes. "I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response. "Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.