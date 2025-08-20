Callum Kerr walks his late mother Dawn down he aisle in 2023. Picture: Instagram

By Ruth Lawes

A British actor has pleaded with his late mother’s partner not to attend his stepfather’s funeral, after the pair were found dead in what police are treating as a suspected murder-suicide.

Callum Kerr, 31, who appeared in Hollyoaks and Netflix's Virgin River, said it would be "inappropriate" for his mother Dawn Kerr's "memory to be associated" with a service honouring her husband Andrew Searle. The couple were found dead at their home address in the hamlet of Les Pesquies in Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Aveyron, in the early afternoon of February 6. Detectives say Ms Searle, 56, was found at their property in Les Pesquies with "several" injuries to her head, while her husband, 62, was found hanged with no visible defensive injuries. The prosecutor in charge of the case previously told the BBC it was murder followed by suicide and there was no evidence that another person was involved. Read more: Tragic Hollyoaks star Paul Danan 'found dead on sofa with TV still on,' inquest hears Read more: Hollyoaks star breaks silence over death of mum found dead in French villa with her husband

Andrew Searles was a financial crime investigator. Picture: Facebook

In a statement issued on Instagram by Mr Kerr and his sister Amanda Kerr, the family said they could not "ignore the circumstances" as they stand while the official investigation continues. They said: "For this reason, we must respectfully but firmly request that our mother not be included in any way in the funeral arrangements being made for Andrew." The family also asked for Ms Kerr's friends to refrain from sharing photographs of her with Mr Searle. The statement concluded: "It would be inappropriate for her memory to be associated with a service honouring the man who, based on all available evidence, may have been responsible for her death. "We ask for understanding, privacy and respect as we continue to grieve and seek justice for our mum."