Hollywood director Michael Mann taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Hollywood director Michael Mann was taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Satruday.
Listen to this article
The Heat director, 83, was at The Range LA gun range in Los Angeles when the accident happened at around 4pm on Saturday.
He was attempting to holster his firearm when the weapon went off and fired a shot into his leg, according to TMZ.
Mann was driven to hospital in an ambulance as police and fire crews arrived at the scene.
The legendary director did not purposely fire the shot, a police report said, which added that he was “injured during a training accident when he accidentally discharged a firearm into his own leg”.
Mann’s representative confirmed that he has since been discharged from hospital following the “superficial injury”.
Read more: Tom Cruise's film Digger on course to lose £185m in one of Hollywood's biggest box office flops
Read more: Top Hollywood director says Sydney Sweeney should be next James Bond
“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann,” the rep said.“
He was treated and is being released,” the representative said.
The Range LA is reportedly the first upscale private member’s shooting club in Los Angeles, with memberships said to cost up to $5,400 a year.
Mann is known for major Hollywood films including Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans and his 1995 crime classic Heat.
His most recent work Ferrari in 2023, which stars Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, that was released in 2023.
He is currently preparing to shoot a sequel to Heat, and it is expected to star Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio.