Hollywood director Michael Mann was taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Satruday.

The Heat director, 83, was at The Range LA gun range in Los Angeles when the accident happened at around 4pm on Saturday.

He was attempting to holster his firearm when the weapon went off and fired a shot into his leg, according to TMZ.

Mann was driven to hospital in an ambulance as police and fire crews arrived at the scene.

The legendary director did not purposely fire the shot, a police report said, which added that he was “injured during a training accident when he accidentally discharged a firearm into his own leg”.

Mann’s representative confirmed that he has since been discharged from hospital following the “superficial injury”.

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