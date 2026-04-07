Top Hollywood director says Sydney Sweeney should be next James Bond
Paul Feig believes the Bond creators should "let her be the super-spy" and has insisted the 28-year-old actress is "one of the hardest-working people I know"
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Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down from the hit franchise in 2021 after No Time To Die, speculation has been rife about who is going to fill in his shoes.
A surprising name that has been thrown in the ring is Sydney Sweeney, who is facing rumours that could be cast as the next James Bond - and a top Hollywood director has recently tipped her as the perfect choice for 007.
In an interview with The Sun, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig said: "I'd rather Sydney be the next Bond. There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great.
"She's one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she’d be a good spy.'
Read more: Carey Mulligan says new Bond ‘has big shoes to fill’ as she picks up CBE award
Sweeney has also addressed the rumours herself back in October, when she suggested she might not be interested in a supporting role as a 'Bond girl' but rather the leading part.
“I think I’d have more fun as James Bond,” the Euphoria star said.
Asked about whether she would be on board for the film, she added: “I can’t… I don’t know… To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it.”
Sweeney has rose to fame thanks to her break-out role on HBO’s teen drama Euphoria. Since then, she has been cast in slow-burn whodunnit series The White Lotus as well as box office hits Anyone But You and The Housemaid.
Social media users have previously speculated that Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jacob Elordi are vying to succeed Daniel Craig.
While no casting has been confirmed for the next Bond film, Dune’s Denis Villeneuve will be directing, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been revealed as scriptwriter.