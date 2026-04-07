Paul Feig believes the Bond creators should "let her be the super-spy" and has insisted the 28-year-old actress is "one of the hardest-working people I know"

Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down from the hit franchise in 2021 after No Time To Die, speculation has been rife about who is going to fill in his shoes.

A surprising name that has been thrown in the ring is Sydney Sweeney, who is facing rumours that could be cast as the next James Bond - and a top Hollywood director has recently tipped her as the perfect choice for 007.

In an interview with The Sun, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig said: "I'd rather Sydney be the next Bond. There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great.

"She's one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she’d be a good spy.'

Read more: Carey Mulligan says new Bond ‘has big shoes to fill’ as she picks up CBE award