Former Hollywood producer David Pearce has been jailed for 146 years after he was found guilty of the rape and murder of multiple victims, including two models.

Pearce invited models Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, and Christy Giles, 24, back to his Beverly Hills home after a warehouse party, before then plying the pair with a fatal dose of drugs on November 13, 2021.

Their bodies were later found dumped outside different hospitals in Los Angeles. Pearce's actor friend, Brandt Osborn, 42, allegedly helped with the disposal of their bodies.

A jury failed to agree on a verdict on whether Osborn, who pleaded not guilty, should be convicted on two counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Ms Cabrales-Arzola was revived in hospital after a lack of oxygen left her braindead.

She was left in a coma for nearly two weeks, before being pronounced dead on November 24.

Ms Giles was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered outside the hospital.

