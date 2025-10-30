Hollywood producer jailed for 146 years over rape and murder of two models he plied with drugs at Beverly Hills mansion
The disgraced producer was also sentenced over a string of sex abuses and rapes on seven other women between 2005 to 2021.
Former Hollywood producer David Pearce has been jailed for 146 years after he was found guilty of the rape and murder of multiple victims, including two models.
Pearce invited models Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, and Christy Giles, 24, back to his Beverly Hills home after a warehouse party, before then plying the pair with a fatal dose of drugs on November 13, 2021.
Their bodies were later found dumped outside different hospitals in Los Angeles. Pearce's actor friend, Brandt Osborn, 42, allegedly helped with the disposal of their bodies.
A jury failed to agree on a verdict on whether Osborn, who pleaded not guilty, should be convicted on two counts of being an accessory after the fact.
Ms Cabrales-Arzola was revived in hospital after a lack of oxygen left her braindead.
She was left in a coma for nearly two weeks, before being pronounced dead on November 24.
Ms Giles was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered outside the hospital.
Pearce, 42, was found guilty of their murders in February, alongside a string of sexual abuses and rapes on seven other women between 2005 to 2021.
He was sentenced to 146 years in prison - a life sentence for each woman he murdered - on Wednesday by Judge Eleanor Hunter.
She told Pearce: "You’re the worst kind of criminal, Mr Pearce...You’re charming, you’re smart, you’re a manipulator, and you’re extremely goal-driven.
"You fit the role … Not once have I seen a genuine issuance of some sort of remorse. No sense of compassion for Hilda and Christie or anyone else."
She said the sentence delivers” long-awaited justice” for murder victims Ms Cabrales-Arzola and Ms Giles.
She also thanked the “courageous sexual assault victims who came forward and testified.”
“Not only were the victims sexually assaulted, but the lives of MsCabrales-Arzola and Ms Giles were stolen in one of the most devasting ways — a fentanyl-induced sexual assault by Pearce.”
She added that the case is a “stark reminder of the devastation caused by fentanyl."
“Fentanyl poisoners who harm and exploit others will be held accountable. Every prosecution and sentence like this one moves us a step closer to deterring criminals from committing these crimes and protecting others from a similar fate,” she added.
In a testimony that lasted two days, Pearce denied each rape allegation, claiming he’d never met at least one of his accusers and arguing the other women gave consent.
Pearce said he lived a booze and drug-fueled lifestyle and claimed most of the women came on to him at parties or through dating apps.