Eva Geller, a Holocaust survivor, had since been "in and out of hospital" as a result of her injuries

Eva Geller who was seriously injured during the Bondi Beach shooting has died in hospital nearly a year after the attack, authorities said on Friday. Picture: Supplied

By Rebecca Henrys

A 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured during the Bondi Beach shooting has died in hospital nearly a year after the attack, authorities said on Friday.

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Eva Geller was among dozens of people wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a Jewish holiday celebration at the Sydney beach on December 14 last year. Geller, a Holocaust survivor, had since been "in and out of hospital" as a result of her injuries, public broadcaster ABC reported. She died in a Sydney hospital overnight. Police said in a statement they were aware of the death. Read more: Trump teases 'big, beautiful agreement' on Ukraine which 'might involve all of Europe' Read more: British doctor who contracted Ebola while working in DR Congo being treated at London hospital

An Israeli flag and flowers are laid outside Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach as people gather to mourn in the wake of a mass shooting on December 15, 2025. Picture: Audrey Richardson/Getty

"Police are now awaiting further advice and are working with the office of the coroner," New South Wales police said. A total of 15 people were killed in the mass shooting, Australia's deadliest in decades. Police say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, were inspired by Islamic State. Police shot dead Sajid Akram at the scene, while Naveed Akram, who was also shot but survived, is currently facing charges including 15 counts of murder and a terror offence. A government-backed inquiry into antisemitism called in the wake of the attack is also due to hand down its findings on December 18.

A member of the Jewish community reacts as he walks with police towards the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. Picture: DAVID GRAY/Getty