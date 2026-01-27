'Hatred didn't end' with the Holocaust, says Chief Rabbi, as he raises concern at 'significant increase' of antisemitism
The UK's Chief Rabbi has said that "hatred didn't end" with the Holocaust, as he highlighted the importance of preserving "very important memories" of survivors on Holocaust Memorial Day.
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis expressed his concerns about "a significant increase" in antisemitism around the world, adding that he thinks all of civilisation is on the front line too, at an event that brought together politicians, faith leaders, and celebrities with Holocaust survivors at a memorial event on Tuesday.
Agnes Kaposi, Peter Lantos, and Henny Franks shared their experiences of the Holocaust with guests, which included David Lammy, Kemi Badenoch, Matt Lucas, and Sarah Mullally.
Chief Rabbi Mirvis told LBC: "Today highlights the very fact that, unfortunately, with the end of the Holocaust, hatred didn't end. We are exceptionally concerned about a significant increase of Jew hatred right around the world.
"And, yes, recent events have reminded all of us of the fragility of our society. It's not just Jewish people who are on the front line, but all of our civilisation.
"There is a desperate need for education, for reminders and for teaching people of the dangers of hatred."
The theme of this year's Holocaust Memorial Day was ‘Bridging Generations’, which aimed to serve as a reminder that the responsibility of remembrance does not end with the survivors but lives on through their children and the community.
The Holocaust survivors shared a powerful moment of hope and unity at the event at Sinfonia Smith Square when they lit candles alongside survivors from Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
"This is now 81 years since the end of the Holocaust. 81 years of reflection," Chief Rabbi Mirvis added.
"Throughout that time, we've been hearing the voices of Holocaust survivors. But year after year, there are fewer voices. And we are deeply concerned about preserving those very important memories.
"And the responsibility will now fall upon our shoulders to guarantee that the truth will be told well into the future."
For Holocaust survivors who are concerned about their stories being forgotten by the world when they die, Chief Rabbi Mirvis had a message of hope.
He said: "We give you our pledge that we will continue to be your voices in the future. We will do our utmost to guarantee that the horrors of the past will never take place again."
Olivia Marks-Woldman, CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, added: “Holocaust Memorial Day brings communities together from across the UK in collective remembrance and reflection.
"Prejudice still continues today within our communities and around the world, and this national day is an important reminder of where it can lead.
"As we grow more distant in time from the Holocaust, and we are able to hear first-hand the histories of fewer and fewer survivors, the responsibility to remember becomes more important than ever.
"This year’s theme, Bridging Generations, highlights the crucial role of younger generations in remembering the past to protect the future.”