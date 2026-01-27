Agnes Kaposi, Peter Lantos, and Henny Franks shared their experiences of the Holocaust with guests, which included David Lammy, Kemi Badenoch, Matt Lucas, and Sarah Mullally

The UK's Chief Rabbi has said that "hatred didn't end" with the Holocaust, as he highlighted the importance of preserving "very important memories" of survivors on Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and Sam Churchill

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK's Chief Rabbi has said that "hatred didn't end" with the Holocaust, as he highlighted the importance of preserving "very important memories" of survivors on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis expressed his concerns about "a significant increase" in antisemitism around the world, adding that he thinks all of civilisation is on the front line too, at an event that brought together politicians, faith leaders, and celebrities with Holocaust survivors at a memorial event on Tuesday. Agnes Kaposi, Peter Lantos, and Henny Franks shared their experiences of the Holocaust with guests, which included David Lammy, Kemi Badenoch, Matt Lucas, and Sarah Mullally. Chief Rabbi Mirvis told LBC: "Today highlights the very fact that, unfortunately, with the end of the Holocaust, hatred didn't end. We are exceptionally concerned about a significant increase of Jew hatred right around the world. "And, yes, recent events have reminded all of us of the fragility of our society. It's not just Jewish people who are on the front line, but all of our civilisation. "There is a desperate need for education, for reminders and for teaching people of the dangers of hatred."

The theme of this year's Holocaust Memorial Day was ‘Bridging Generations’, which aimed to serve as a reminder that the responsibility of remembrance does not end with the survivors but lives on through their children and the community. The Holocaust survivors shared a powerful moment of hope and unity at the event at Sinfonia Smith Square when they lit candles alongside survivors from Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. "This is now 81 years since the end of the Holocaust. 81 years of reflection," Chief Rabbi Mirvis added. "Throughout that time, we've been hearing the voices of Holocaust survivors. But year after year, there are fewer voices. And we are deeply concerned about preserving those very important memories. "And the responsibility will now fall upon our shoulders to guarantee that the truth will be told well into the future."

