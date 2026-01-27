Respects are being paid to the victims of genocides in the Second World War and the years since

By Scarlett Stokes

Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the six million Jewish people killed during the Second World War, as well as the persecutions since.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The day falls on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, which was on January 27, 1945. Organisers of the occasion have expressed a need to bring people together in remembrance to help stop history from repeating itself. Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the six million Jews, men, women, and children, who were murdered under the Nazi regime during the Second World War. Read more: I survived the Holocaust. The next generation must not hate in the name of tolerance Read more: King and Queen meet Holocaust survivors on memorial day

It is also a remembrance occasion to mark the lives of the gay, disabled, and Roma people, who were also killed during the 1939-45 conflict. Holocaust Memorial Day has expanded to reflect and remember other holocausts in the years since, such as the genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur, the latter of which is ongoing. Read more: British Jews should not live a smaller life because of ‘the oldest hatred,' says Home Secretary on Holocaust Memorial Day Read more: 'Sense of duty': Holocaust survivor who hid in cellar finds comfort in passing story on to next generation