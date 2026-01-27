Holocaust survivor Paul Sved, 87, was born to a Jewish family in Budapest 1938. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A Holocaust survivor who hid in a cellar to escape persecution said it was comforting to know his son would continue to tell his story.

Paul Sved, 87, was born to a Jewish family in Budapest, Hungary, in February 1938. He lived a largely secular life and did not realise he was Jewish until the Hungarian government's antisemitic policies began to affect his life. "My first remembrance of troubles ahead was the fact that I was not allowed to go to nursery school," he told the Press Association ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) on Tuesday. "Because my mother always wanted to protect me from the troubles which she knew was coming, she did not say why I couldn't go." From March 1944, Nazi Germany occupied Hungary, and Jews were forced to wear the yellow Star of David on their clothing and faced discrimination on public transport. Mr Sved's apartment block was designated a "yellow star house", where only Jews could live, and he found himself sharing a bedroom with strangers. His mother, Piroska Birnfeld, managed to obtain false identity papers to enable her and her son to restart their lives in Budapest living as Roman Catholics.

Mr Sved's Budapest apartment block was designated a "yellow star house" where only Jews could live. Picture: PA

He said: "I had to learn new names, new birth dates, new names for my mother, and I had to learn prayers - Roman Catholic prayers, which my mother drilled into me, like the Lord's prayer or Hail Mary. "I've lived in England now since 1957, but to this day, it was so drilled into me I could still rattle off all these prayers in Hungarian." After briefly living outside the Jewish district, they were forced to return after Mr Sved was overheard inadvertently revealing their true identities while out shopping with his mother. Having decided the "yellow star" block was no longer safe, Ms Birnfeld sought help from her brother Imre, who found her and her son a hiding place in the cellar of a Budapest apartment block. "There were 10 of us hidden by some do-gooding people who tried to hide us and save us," Mr Sved said. "It was very dark, pitch dark in there. Food was lowered once a day and (the) remains hauled up once a day on a pulley. Now this, (at) age six, I was not prepared to accept, and I howled. "(We) couldn't make a noise, so I howled quietly. I remember saying that 'I can't stand this, I can't stand this'. It was so dark that I remember it made no difference whether my eyes were open or shut; it was pitch dark either way." With the help of his uncle, he and his mother moved into a Swiss-protected house for a few weeks before moving to a cottage outside Budapest, where they were protected by a non-Jewish family. He returned to Budapest with his mother in late 1945, where they reunited with his grandparents. After the war, Russia took control of Hungary and he and his mother were considered "class enemies" of the Communist regime. The regime was overthrown in 1956, and he escaped to England the following year. He went on to have three children and a career in the textiles industry, and regularly speaks in schools, colleges, workplaces and football clubs through his work with the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET). "One of the main rewards that I get visiting schools and colleges is the warm reaction, the questions, the clapping at the end, and kids crowding around me afterwards wanting to ask more questions," he said. "I find that heartwarming and encouraging, and I get that in just about every school I go to." The theme of this year's HMD is "bridging generations" - highlighting the role that younger people will play in preserving memories of the Holocaust. Read more: I survived the Holocaust. The next generation must not hate in the name of tolerance Read more: Holocaust Memorial Day matters more than ever, and the false comparisons must stop

Paul and his son Richard. Picture: PA