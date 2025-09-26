Actress and Holocaust survivor, 96, dies with husband, 97, at Swiss suicide clinic
Ruth Posner and her husband reportedly announced the decision in an email sent to friends
A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who escaped a Warsaw ghetto before starting a new life in Britain, has died alongside her husband at a suicide clinic in Switzerland.
The couple, who were married for 75 years, lived much of their lives in Belsize Park, north London, after escaping Nazi occupation in Poland.
It's believed the pair chose to end their lives last weekend because they "did not want to live without each other", travelling to the Pegasos clinic in Basel to undergo assisted euthanasia.
It's thought the pair were unable to undergo the life-ending procedure at the world renowned Dignitas clinic in Zurich, given it requires medical certification stating that parties have less than six months to live.
In an emotional email, believed to have been sent to loved ones earlier this week, the couple said: “Dear family and friends, so sorry not to have mentioned it but when you receive this email we will have ‘shuffled off this mortal coil’.
“The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure. We had lived a long life and together for almost 75 years," she continued.
"There came a point when failing senses, of sight and hearing and lack of energy was not living but existing that no care would improve.
“We had an interesting and varied life and except for the sorrow of losing Jeremy, our son. We enjoyed our time together, we tried not to regret the past, live in the present and not to expect too much from the future.
“Much love Ruth & Mike.”
Born in 1929, Ms Posner was an actor, writer and dancer, who found her place educating younger generations on the Holocaust in recent years.
For her work in education, Ms Posner was honoured with the British Empire Medal in 2022.
Her early years following the war saw her study theatre in New York before moving to join the Royal Shakespeare Company in London.
Notable film and TV appearances followed, gaining credits in Love Hurts, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries and Casualty to name but a few.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism added that it was "heartbroken" to learn of Posner’s death following the news.
In a statement, it thanked Ms Posner for “educating future generations and never shying away from taking part in the fight against antisemitism”.