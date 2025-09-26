A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who escaped a Warsaw ghetto before starting a new life in Britain, has died alongside her husband at a suicide clinic in Switzerland.

The couple, who were married for 75 years, lived much of their lives in Belsize Park, north London, after escaping Nazi occupation in Poland.

It's believed the pair chose to end their lives last weekend because they "did not want to live without each other", travelling to the Pegasos clinic in Basel to undergo assisted euthanasia.

It's thought the pair were unable to undergo the life-ending procedure at the world renowned Dignitas clinic in Zurich, given it requires medical certification stating that parties have less than six months to live.

In an emotional email, believed to have been sent to loved ones earlier this week, the couple said: “Dear family and friends, so sorry not to have mentioned it but when you receive this email we will have ‘shuffled off this mortal coil’.

“The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure. We had lived a long life and together for almost 75 years," she continued.

