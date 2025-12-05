A group of Holocaust survivors have called on Nigel Farage to apologise over allegations of racism and antisemitism during his school days.

The Reform UK leader has faced claims about his behaviour while he was a pupil at Dulwich College, a top private school in south London.

Mr Farage denied at a press conference on Thursday that he ever made racist remarks in a “malicious or nasty way”.

He has previously said of the claims that what could have been considered “banter in a playground” could be interpreted in “the modern light of day in some sort of way”.

The 11 signatories, some of whom have survived death camps, write that they “understand the danger of hateful words” and call on the Clacton MP to admit whether he said them or if he is accusing those who say he did of lying.

They write: “Let us be clear: praising Hitler, mocking gas chambers, or hurling racist abuse is not banter. Not in a playground. Not anywhere.”

