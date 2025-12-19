Allegations of SNP politicians in Holyrood being spied on by staff colleagues, using planted recording devices in their offices, ramped up today, as it was reported that three women MSPs are now claiming to have been bugged.

And the new claims came as Scottish Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie demanded the Scottish Parliament authorities launch a full investigation.

Yesterday it was revealed that Holyrood authorities had been told an SNP MSP had her office bugged by a former member of staff.

The report was made after it was revealed that a recording device had been found in a parliament toilet. That incident led to the arrest of former Labour MSP Colin Smyth, who is awaiting trial.

Other staff working for the MSP were promted by that discovery to report the alleged bugging of their own office in late 2023 by an unnamed male staffer.

The person involved is understood to have moved to work for an SNP MP, though now no longer works for anyone in the SNP. However he is still a member and an office bearer of a local branch.

In response to the revelation, First Mininster John Swinney said he was not aware of the details but the former parliamentary aide's actions were "completely and utterly unacceptable".

He added: "Individuals are entitled to operate in an open and transparent environment and shouldn't be subjected to that kind of behaviour."

Both the SNP and the Scottish Parliament authorities said they had no locus over who MSPs chose to employ.

However today the Scottish Sun reported at least three female SNP MSPs had been targetted in separate incidents.

The paper claimed that one case occurred when Nicola Sturgeon was party leader, another when Humza Yousaf was in charge, and the third was just last year after John Swinney had become leader.

And sources quoted by the paper claimed staff had planted recording devices in offices at times of internal party conflict with the aim of collecting information which could be used to undermine the politicians involved.

Now Dame Jackie Baillie has written to Holyrood's Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, demanding a full investigation, saying if the claims were proved, they would amount to “a shocking violation of trust” that may involve criminal behaviour.

She also said failing to investigate would be a "shameful dereliction of duty and an implicit endorsement of serious misconduct”.

Her letter says: “Over recent days incredibly serious allegations have emerged on the surveillance of multiple SNP politicians and their staff in both MSP and ministerial offices in this Parliament by a former SNP staff member.

“Astonishingly, these allegations appear to have been swept under the carpet by both the SNP government and the party leadership.

“At a minimum, there has been a shocking violation of trust and an unacceptable breach of standards. Worse still, there may have been large-scale criminal behaviour occurring within the Scottish Parliament estate with no consequences.“

She goes on: "These incidents raise serious questions about the safety of our Parliament and the security of our government.

“There must be an urgent investigation by the Scottish Parliament into these claims to establish the scale and precise nature of this wrongdoing.

“This must establish who knew what and when within the SNP, and whether politicians or staff of any other parties have been targeted.

“If you are unable or unwilling to carry out an investigation yourself, then this matter must be referred to the police so a full investigation can be carried out.”

The Scottish Parliament is yet to respond to her letter, but previously said that as each MSPs is an employer in their own right , they are "responsible for managing staff welfare issues and employment disputes.

"Complaints about staff conduct are investigated by an independent adviser, and it is for the Member to act on their findings accordingly. As a matter of standard practice, we do not comment upon or confirm any individual cases."

A spokesperson for the SNP said the party would support an investigation by parliamentary authorities "to ensure their processes are fit for purpose and appropriately safeguard all members and their staff."

And they added: “It is categorically untrue to state that these allegations were brought to any First Minister or asked to be handled under party complaints procedures.

“We hope any investigation considers these matters alongside the events that have led to two Labour MSPs being suspended amid police investigations and a further Labour MSP resigning her front-bench position due to her links to a convicted sex offender.”