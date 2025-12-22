‘Home Alone style’ burglar caught on camera bungling break-in
As he tried to force the door open by pulling on the handle, the handle breaks causing him stumble backwards.
A burglar who was thwarted by a door handle in a scene worthy of Home Alone has been jailed.
Listen to this article
Muhedur Khan, 45, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 12 months for burglary and was given a 12-month sentence for attempted burglary which will run concurrently.
Khan was caught on CCTV attempting to break into a building in the early hours of December 4, but as he tried to force the door open by pulling on the handle, the handle breaks causing him stumble backwards.
At around 1.30am on the same day, Khan was seen on CCTV breaking into another building. When he got inside, he took off one shoe and his socks.
Footage then shows Khan minutes later carrying a large bag, which he didn’t previously have. He then starts taking off the socks on his hands, which he used thinking it would cover his fingerprints.
Little did he know, it was all caught on camera.
Read more: Woman found dead inside address as teenager, 19, arrested on suspicion of murder
Read more: Two teens dead and another fighting for life after Tesla crashed into tree, as driver arrested
Khan stole five laptops, seven iPhones and five iPads at an estimated value of £5,500. He was arrested the next day.
Sergeant James Wood, of the Proactive Acquisitive Crime Team at the City of London Police, said: “Burglary has a significant impact on businesses and residential communities especially at Christmas.
“We will attend all reports of break-ins in the City; giving us the best chance of making an arrest and collecting evidence from a scene.
“We will always take this type of criminality seriously and thoroughly investigate all evidential leads, including forensics, to bring those perpetrators to justice.”