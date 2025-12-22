A burglar who was thwarted by a door handle in a scene worthy of Home Alone has been jailed.

Muhedur Khan, 45, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 12 months for burglary and was given a 12-month sentence for attempted burglary which will run concurrently.

Khan was caught on CCTV attempting to break into a building in the early hours of December 4, but as he tried to force the door open by pulling on the handle, the handle breaks causing him stumble backwards.

At around 1.30am on the same day, Khan was seen on CCTV breaking into another building. When he got inside, he took off one shoe and his socks.

Footage then shows Khan minutes later carrying a large bag, which he didn’t previously have. He then starts taking off the socks on his hands, which he used thinking it would cover his fingerprints.

Little did he know, it was all caught on camera.

