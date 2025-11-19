Scotland beat Denmark to secure passage for 2026 World Cup - joining England - while Wales and Northern Ireland could still make it

Scotland celebrate their win over Denmark. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

When Scotland last played in the World Cup finals; Bill Clinton was caught up in the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Geri Halliwell had just left the Spice Girls, and Google was founded.

But next year, the Tartan Army will be back, with Kenny McLean’s goal from the halfway line putting the icing on the cake in a 4-2 final qualification win over Denmark on Tuesday. Scotland’s win was enough for them to top their group and join England in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico. This round of fixtures has concluded the group stage of the European qualifiers and those who topped their pools have now all secured passage to the main event. However, Wales and Northern Ireland could still make it a Home Nations clean sweep as they finished second in their groups and still have a chance to progress through a play-off. To have all four nations make it would be an incredible achievement. Here is how it can happen.

England play in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. Picture: Alamy

Have all Home Nations, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, ever made the same World Cup? England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland did all once qualify for the same World Cup, the 1958 edition in Sweden. That time, Scotland were eliminated in the first round, England lost a post group stage play-off, while Wales and Northern Ireland went a stage further, but lost in the quarter-finals. The tournament is best remembered for a 17-year-old Pele winning his first World Cup, and France’s Just Fontaine scoring a single-tournament record 13 goals. But 70 years on, the British feat could be replicated.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is hoping to be fit to play. Picture: Alamy

How can Wales and Northern Ireland qualify? There are 16 teams left in contention in Europe and there are four slots available. A draw will be made on Thursday for the play-offs. To qualify, teams will need to win two matches - both will be games staged over one leg. Teams ranked more highly have home advantage for the first round of the play-offs, while Thursday’s will assign home advantage for the “final”. Wales have been given home advantage for their first match while Northern Ireland will be away. The first round games will be on March 26 and the second round is on March 31. The teams who are in the draw are: Italy

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Denmark

Wales

Albania

Sweden

Turkey

Czech Republic

Bosnia-Herzegovina

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Slovakia

Kosovo

Northern Ireland

DR Congo's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (right) could be part of the country's first ever World Cup squad. Picture: Alamy

Who are all the teams who have confirmed their qualification for the 2028 World Cup? The US, Canada, and Mexico were all automatically given passage as hosts. The tournament has expanded from 32 teams to 48 for the first time and this has allowed nations such as Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan to all qualify for the first time. However, established giants such as Nigeria and Chile are both already out, while Sweden, Italy, and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland all face a play-off battle to make it. There are still six slots remaining; four teams from Europe and two from a play-off between various federations around the world. The non-European teams that could still make it are: Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname.

Christian Pulisic is the only world class player in the US squad. Picture: Alamy