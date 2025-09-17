Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to fight the High Court's temporary block on a migrant's deportation. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Home Office will appeal the High Court's decision to temporarily block the deportation of an Eritrean man to France under the government's "one in, one out" scheme, the Home Secretary has said.

Shabana Mahmood vowed to fight "vexatious, last-minute claims” at every step following the High Court's legal challenge. On Tuesday, the High Court granted the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, a “short period of interim relief” ahead of his deportation to France scheduled for a 9am flight on Wednesday. Following the temporary ruling, Ms Mahmood said: “Last minute attempts to frustrate a removal are intolerable, and I will fight them at every step. “I will fight to end vexatious, last-minute claims. I will robustly defend the British public’s priorities in any court. “And I will do whatever it takes to secure our border.” The Home Office is set to appeal against the High Court decision. Read more: Labour's 'one in, one out' migrant deal in chaos as High Court temporarily blocks deportation of asylum seeker Read more: Starmer faces fresh pressure over 'one in one out' migrant returns deal after blocked deportation

The first removals of migrants to France under the pilot scheme are still expected to go ahead this week. Defending the case, the Home Office argued it was reasonable to expect the man to claim asylum in France. On Tuesday evening, Mr Justice Sheldon said: “I am going to grant a short period of interim relief.” The judgment came after a decision from the national referral mechanism (NRM) – which identifies and assesses victims of slavery and human trafficking – and the invitation from the NRM for the man to make further representations. Ministers agreed the pilot scheme with the French government in July as part of efforts to deter the record number of arrivals by small boat crossings so far this year. The first detentions of migrants took place last month as the deal came into force and they have been held at an immigration removal centre pending their removal from the country.Under the arrangement, the UK will send back to France asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to Britain.

