Anti-migrant protests took place across the country. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Home Office’s bid to challenge the decision to temporarily block the owner of the Bell Hotel in Epping from housing asylum seekers is due to be heard at the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last week, Mr Justice Eyre granted an interim injunction to Epping Forest District Council, stopping the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels, from using the Essex hotel to accommodate asylum seekers beyond September 12. The authority asked for an injunction to be granted after the hotel became the focal point of several protests and counter-protests in recent weeks. The Home Office and Somani Hotels will both seek to challenge the ruling at a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, with the department also in a bid to appeal against Mr Justice Eyre’s decision not to let it intervene in the case. The hearing before Lord Justice Bean, Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lord Justice Cobb is due to start at 10am. The appeal bids come in the same week as a resident at the hotel, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, has been on trial accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last month. Multiple demonstrations were held at the Bell Hotel after Kebatu was charged. Read more: Home Office to launch appeal after High Court blocks bid to intervene in Epping asylum hotel case Read more: Epping hotel resident who 'tried to kiss girl', 14, 'begged for forgiveness' after police were called

Protesters calling for the closure of The Bell Hotel. Picture: Getty