Home Office to launch appeal after High Court blocks bid to intervene in Epping asylum hotel case
The Home Office will seek permission to intervene in the High Court's ruling that an Epping hotel cannot be used to house asylum seekers.
The decision marks the government's first step in appealing against the court's ruling that asylum seekers could not be housed in Bell Hotel in the Essex town.
If the government is successful, it could pave the way for a wider appeal against a temporary injunction blocking the Home Office from using the hotel as asylum accommodation.
The move comes after the High Court granted Epping Forest District Council the temporary injunction on Tuesday and ordered the hotel be cleared of its occupants by September 12.
Security Minister Dan Jarvis said closing hotels housing asylum seekers must be done "in a managed and ordered way" as he unveiled Government plans to challenge the High Court's decision.
He said: "This Government will close all asylum hotels and we will clear up the mess that we inherited from the previous government.
"We've made a commitment that we will close all of the asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament, but we need to do that in a managed and ordered way.
"And that's why we'll appeal this decision."
Epping Forest District Council had sought legal action after the accommodation site had been at the centre of protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker was charged with trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl, which he denies.
Before judgment was handed down on Tuesday, barristers for the Home Office asked to intervene in the case, citing the “substantial impact” caused to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, in performing her legal duties to asylum seekers.
They argued moving asylum seekers in the short period would cause “particular acute difficulties” for the Government, but their bid was dismissed.
Since the injunction was granted, councils across the country controlled by Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK are investigating whether they could also pursue legal challenges against asylum hotels.
A wave of protests outside hotels used to temporarily house asylum seekers is expected in the coming days.
Figures released on Thursday showed there were more than 32,000 asylum seekers currently staying in hotels, marking a rise of 8% during Labour's first year in office.
There has also been a 38% increase in the number of small boat crossings in the Channel in the last 12 months.
Several protests are expected outside asylum hotels across the country in the wake of the Epping case.
In response, Stand Up To Racism is preparing to hold counter-protests on Friday and Saturday outside hotels in Bournemouth, Cardiff and Leeds.