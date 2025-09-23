Hadush Kebatu, 38, was found guilty earlier this month of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl in Epping

Hadush Kebatu is jailed for 12 months for sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl in Epping. Picture: Essex Police

By Henry Moore

The Home Office will look to deport an asylum seeker who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old, and sparked a wave of protests across the country after he was sentenced to 12 months behind bars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Before his sentence was delivered on Monday, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health. District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim "was only 14 years of age". His teenage victim had earlier told the court her school uniform now makes her "feel exposed", while the adult victim said his actions made her angry. Judge Williams also referenced the impact of Kebatu's offences on other asylum seekers in the Bell Hotel since his arrest. Following his sentencing, the Home Office said it will seek to deport the asylum seeker. A spokesperson said: “It is our longstanding policy not to comment on individual cases, but when foreign nationals commit serious crimes in our country, we will always do everything in our power to deport them. “This government deported almost 5,200 foreign national offenders in its first year in office, a 14% increase on the previous year, and we will continue to do everything we can to remove these vile criminals from our streets.”

The arrest sparked weeks of protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Picture: Alamy

Kebatu, who bowed his head to the judge before he was led to the cells, was told he will serve his term immediately, because there was "no realistic prospect" of him being rehabilitated with a suspended sentence. "You pose a significant risk of reoffending," Judge William added. Before sentencing, Judge Williams said Kebatu had tried to take his own life "on at least one occasion" while on remand in prison. The judge said he must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years, and made him subject of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He also ordered that Kebatu pay £650 prosecution costs and a £187 victim surcharge. The judge added that Kebatu "couldn’t have anticipated" his offending "would cause such a response from the public".

His arrest had sparked protests and counter-demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, where he had been living as an asylum seeker. Picture: Alamy