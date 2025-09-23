Home Office looks to deport asylum seeker jailed for sex assaults that sparked nationwide migrant hotel protests
Hadush Kebatu, 38, was found guilty earlier this month of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl in Epping
The Home Office will look to deport an asylum seeker who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old, and sparked a wave of protests across the country after he was sentenced to 12 months behind bars.
Hadush Kebatu was sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today after being found guilty earlier this month of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in Epping.
The 38-year-old, an asylum seeker from Ethiopia, committed the crimes whilst staying at the Bell Hotel, just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat.
His arrest led to a wave of anti-immigration protests and counter-demonstrations in July.
Before his sentence was delivered on Monday, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health.
District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim "was only 14 years of age".
His teenage victim had earlier told the court her school uniform now makes her "feel exposed", while the adult victim said his actions made her angry.
Judge Williams also referenced the impact of Kebatu's offences on other asylum seekers in the Bell Hotel since his arrest.
Following his sentencing, the Home Office said it will seek to deport the asylum seeker.
A spokesperson said: “It is our longstanding policy not to comment on individual cases, but when foreign nationals commit serious crimes in our country, we will always do everything in our power to deport them.
“This government deported almost 5,200 foreign national offenders in its first year in office, a 14% increase on the previous year, and we will continue to do everything we can to remove these vile criminals from our streets.”
Kebatu, who bowed his head to the judge before he was led to the cells, was told he will serve his term immediately, because there was "no realistic prospect" of him being rehabilitated with a suspended sentence.
"You pose a significant risk of reoffending," Judge William added.
Before sentencing, Judge Williams said Kebatu had tried to take his own life "on at least one occasion" while on remand in prison.
The judge said he must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years, and made him subject of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He also ordered that Kebatu pay £650 prosecution costs and a £187 victim surcharge.
The judge added that Kebatu "couldn’t have anticipated" his offending "would cause such a response from the public".
"I’ve no doubt the author of the report is correct and you couldn’t have anticipated that your offending behaviour as an asylum seeker housed at the Bell Hotel would cause such a response from the public," the judge told the court.
"Particularly in Epping, but also across the UK resulting in mass demonstrations and fear that children in the UK are not safe.”
He added: "It’s evident to me that your shame and remorse isn’t because of the offences you’ve committed but because of the impact they’ve had."