The Home Office has lost a bid to delay Epping Forest District Council’s (EFDC’s) legal challenge against the owner of the Bell Hotel over its controversial use as accommodation for asylum seekers.

Barristers for the department told a hearing on Thursday that the trial of the council’s claim, scheduled for the week of October 13, should be delayed by six weeks to allow for a “period of reflection”.

It comes after a Court of Appeal ruling last week overturned a temporary injunction - which would have stopped asylum seekers from staying at the Essex hotel at the centre of several heated protests over the summer - beyond September 12.

The council opposed the bid to adjourn the hearing, with its lawyers telling the court that the case should “proceed apace”.

Dismissing the Home Office's bid, Mr Justice Eyre said the council was “entitled to proceed with its claim”.

“I have to assume that the claimant, as a responsible public body, will reflect on the points raised in any event.

“It is in the interests of all that the matters affecting the Bell Hotel are resolved in a reasonably expeditious way," he said.

