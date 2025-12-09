A report found the current cost of supporting people seeking asylum totalled around £4.9 billion across the last year

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

The Home Office has been accused of losing track of the number of asylum seekers missing in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The National Audit Office (NAO) has published damning findings which showed failings in Britain’s asylum process including huge gaps in systems and key data that does not exist. It comes weeks after a separate publication criticised the same "incompetent" department for "squandering" billions on asylum hotels. The most recent document questioned the Home Office's stance on how many asylum seekers have gone missing in this country, the Daily Mail reports. It also found the asylum system cost the taxpayer £4.9 billion in 2024-25, which was mostly on providing taxpayer-funded migrant hotels and other accommodation. But this figure excluded major sums including legal aid for asylum seekers' lawyers and the costs borne by local councils when they take over responsibility for supporting successful claimants. Read more: 'Stakeknife' army spy inside IRA committed 'grotesque' crimes and should be officially identified, report says Read more: Prince Harry wins path to UK security arrangements in major Home Office U-turn

Migrants attempting a Channel crossing. Picture: Getty

In its report, the official spending watchdog warned: "We found several examples of data that could help the Government better understand outcomes within the asylum system that were not routinely being collected, or which they could not provide." In the research, a sample of 5,000 people who began their asylum claims nearly three years ago showed more than half the cases remained unresolved. The report authors warned that this can cause uncertainty and hardship for asylum seekers while also eroding public confidence in the system. The recommendations come as the Government announced plans to overhaul the asylum system last month, including to remove its legal duty to guarantee support to asylum seekers and limit appeal rights. But the NAO said the complex plans need a sustainable approach or otherwise there is a risk of "unintended consequences for already stretched systems." Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: "Successfully implementing the new asylum model recently announced by the Home Secretary will require effective action on the bottlenecks in the current system using better quality data and streamlined decision-making."