By Chay Quinn and Jacob Paul

The Home Office is “set up to fail”, Shabana Mahmood has admitted after a secret report exposed an alleged “culture of defeatism” on immigration and other problems plaguing the department.

The Home Secretary said the department is not yet “fit for purpose” and she vowed to radically overhaul the department’s staff, structures and culture following the scathing report. The Home Office reportedly tried to keep the report secret, written by the former Home Office special adviser Nick Timothy, for over two years. Mr Timothy, who is now a Conservative MP, pinpointed a series of alleged failings across the department, amid a worsening small boats crisis causing headache for ministers. Read More: Mahmood vows grooming gang inquiry will 'leave no hiding place' despite survivors stepping down Read More: Does Shabana Mahmood really want mandatory chemical castration to be her legacy?

The report detailed a "culture of defeatism" in the enforcement of immigration law.

Immigration enforcement officers, tasked with deporting illegal migrants, argued their failures were “unavoidable in the system”. Ms Mahmood told The Times: “This report, written under the last government, is damning. "To those who have encountered the Home Office in recent years, the revelations are all too familiar. The Home Office is not yet fit for purpose and has been set up for failure. "As this report shows, the last Conservative government knew this but failed to do anything about it. Things are now changing. "I will work with the new permanent secretary to transform the Home Office so that it delivers for this country.”

Mr Timothy, who is now a Conservative MP, pinpointed a series of alleged failings across the department, amid a worsening small boats crisis causing headache for ministers.