Home Office accused of trying to cancel online talk by Swedish climate academic Andreas Malm
Malm was denied entry to the UK ahead of the event, which was also due to be addressed by Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori
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Shabana Mahmood has been accused of attempting to cancel an online talk by a Swedish climate academic.
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The Home Office repeatedly warned Hackney council that the event, a launch party for socialist magazine Tribune, could breach counter-terror laws because it was also due to be addressed by Huda Ammori, co-founder of the proscribed group Palestine Action.
Days before the launch party, Mr Malm, author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, was denied entry to the UK.
After the event was moved online, Home Office officials ramped up pressure on council staff to cancel it, despite the department's own initial assessment concluding it was “unlikely to meet the threshold for disruption”.
Green Mayor of Hackney Zoe Garbett has accused Ms Mahmood of “an appalling assault on free speech”.
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A Home Office spokesperson said it was “categorically untrue to suggest the Home Office pushed for this event to be cancelled”, and told the Guardian it was a decision for the council, guided by Home Office advice.
But documents released to Tribune under freedom of information laws show that Government officials described Mr Malm and Ms Ammori as “two speakers of concern” in repeated correspondence with the council, and suggested the event could breach terror laws.
In one email, an official shared a counter-terror intelligence summary justifying Mr Malm's ban from the UK, mentioning his "many statements in support of terrorists and direct action, particularly regarding Palestine and climate change.”
Ms Mahmood's officials also asked if their concerns had been relayed to the managers of the council-owned venue, "even if it is to take place virtually”.
After those concerns were passed on, the venue manager reportedly contacted Tribune's editor Oliver Eagleton to say the event would no longer be able to go ahead.
This was later overruled by Garbett, and the event went ahead as planned on 4 November, on the same day Ms Ammori appeared in court to challenge Palestine Action's proscription as a terrorist group.
Ms Garbett said she was “appalled by the Home Office’s attempt to influence decisions made locally in Hackney, and to suppress freedom of expression and assembly within our borough”.
Mr Malm said the crackdown on "free expression" was "terrifying", and accused the department of seeking to block the event "just because they feared that the speakers might say something they disagree with. Where will this repression end?”
Ms Ammori accused the department of "censorship" and said the suggestion that her presence could render the discussion unlawful was "ludicrous".
"By trying to prevent me from being able to speak publicly, the Home Office has further proven the case I was making in the Supreme Court that same day about the authorities misapplying the law to carry out unlawful arrests and unlawful acts of censorship such as this," she told the Guardian.