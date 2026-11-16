Malm was denied entry to the UK ahead of the event, which was also due to be addressed by Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori

Days before the launch party, Malm, author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, was denied entry to the UK. Picture: Album/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Shabana Mahmood has been accused of attempting to cancel an online talk by a Swedish climate academic.

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Huda Ammori, co-founder of the proscribed group Palestine Action. Picture: Abdullah Bailey/Alamy

A Home Office spokesperson said it was “categorically untrue to suggest the Home Office pushed for this event to be cancelled”, and told the Guardian it was a decision for the council, guided by Home Office advice. But documents released to Tribune under freedom of information laws show that Government officials described Mr Malm and Ms Ammori as “two speakers of concern” in repeated correspondence with the council, and suggested the event could breach terror laws. In one email, an official shared a counter-terror intelligence summary justifying Mr Malm's ban from the UK, mentioning his "many statements in support of terrorists and direct action, particularly regarding Palestine and climate change.”

Ms Mahmood's officials also asked if their concerns had been relayed to the managers of the council-owned venue, "even if it is to take place virtually”. After those concerns were passed on, the venue manager reportedly contacted Tribune's editor Oliver Eagleton to say the event would no longer be able to go ahead. This was later overruled by Garbett, and the event went ahead as planned on 4 November, on the same day Ms Ammori appeared in court to challenge Palestine Action's proscription as a terrorist group. Ms Garbett said she was “appalled by the Home Office’s attempt to influence decisions made locally in Hackney, and to suppress freedom of expression and assembly within our borough”.

Ms Mahmood's officials also asked if their concerns had been relayed to the managers of the council-owned venue, "even if it is to take place virtually”. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy