The government-led, multi-agency programme aims to stop individuals from becoming terrorists

Axel Rudakubana appears via videolink from Broadmoor Hospital at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, charged with prison officer assaults. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The Home Office underspent its Prevent counter-terror scheme budget by nearly a third last year, despite the number of referrals reaching record levels, the public spending watchdog has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the Home Office underspent its £23.4 million Prevent budget by 28 per cent for 2025-26, continuing a six-year pattern in which it underspent by an average of £5.6 million (17 per cent) a year in real terms. The government-led, multi-agency programme aims to stop individuals becoming terrorists. It has faced significant criticism after it failed to intervene in the case of Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana, who had been referred three times. Read more: Angela Rayner has ‘changed our lives forever’, Piddington resident tells LBC, after permission granted for huge asylum camp in Oxfordshire Read more: Islamic State supporters share nuclear and biological weapons guides on forum infiltrated by LBC

Demand for Prevent has grown significantly, with referrals increasing year on year since 2020, and reaching a record 10,293 in the year ending September 2025. Officials believe the referral spike might be down to more awareness of Prevent after the Southport Attack in July 2024. The NAO warned that rising referral volumes and an increasing proportion of referrals without a clear extremist ideology are putting growing pressure on the system. The watchdog’s report said the Home Office has not done enough to understand the pressures, which risks “jeopardising the sustainability of the programme”. It said there was evidence that Prevent has a positive impact on those who receive support, but that it is “difficult to prove” it reduces the number of terrorist attacks.