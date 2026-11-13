Home Office underspent Prevent budget by third despite record demand
The government-led, multi-agency programme aims to stop individuals from becoming terrorists
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The Home Office underspent its Prevent counter-terror scheme budget by nearly a third last year, despite the number of referrals reaching record levels, the public spending watchdog has said.
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The National Audit Office (NAO) said the Home Office underspent its £23.4 million Prevent budget by 28 per cent for 2025-26, continuing a six-year pattern in which it underspent by an average of £5.6 million (17 per cent) a year in real terms.
The government-led, multi-agency programme aims to stop individuals becoming terrorists.
It has faced significant criticism after it failed to intervene in the case of Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana, who had been referred three times.
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Demand for Prevent has grown significantly, with referrals increasing year on year since 2020, and reaching a record 10,293 in the year ending September 2025.
Officials believe the referral spike might be down to more awareness of Prevent after the Southport Attack in July 2024.
The NAO warned that rising referral volumes and an increasing proportion of referrals without a clear extremist ideology are putting growing pressure on the system.
The watchdog’s report said the Home Office has not done enough to understand the pressures, which risks “jeopardising the sustainability of the programme”.
It said there was evidence that Prevent has a positive impact on those who receive support, but that it is “difficult to prove” it reduces the number of terrorist attacks.
Criticising the Home Office spending, the report said: “There is little justification for the level of underspending Prevent has seen in recent years, in a context in which the Home Office acknowledges local workload pressures and has delayed some of its own research.”
The watchdog added that the Home Office should improve its “financial management” to avoid future underspends.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee said: “Today’s NAO report shows a mismatch between the record-high demand and yet persistent underspending, which raises serious questions about the Home Office’s management of the programme.
“As it considers Prevent’s future, the Home Office must show that it can respond to changing risks and target its resources effectively to reach those most at risk of radicalisation, prevent acts of terrorism and ultimately save lives.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “Prevent is operating in an increasingly complex environment, with record referrals and changing patterns of risk.
“To build on the positive cross-agency work at the heart of the programme, the Home Office needs to strengthen its financial management, oversight and evaluation of the programme so it can build on what is working and ensure the programme is ready for the challenges ahead.”