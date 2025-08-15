The number of homeowner properties being repossessed in the second quarter of this year jumped by 47%, figures show.

Figures from UK Finance show a huge spike in repossessions from this time last year, as well as a 10% increase compared with the previous three months.

But the banking and finance industry body said they were not alarmed by the numbers because home repossessions remain significantly lower than long-term averages.

Its figures show 1,340 homeowner-mortgaged properties were repossessed in the second quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, 790 buy-to-let mortgaged properties were repossessed in the second quarter, which was 2% lower than in the previous three months but 11% higher compared with a year earlier.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, a peak of 13,200 properties were repossessed in the first quarter of 2009. This included 12,000 owner-occupied and 1,200 buy-to-let properties.

Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: "Arrears are continuing to fall across both homeowner and buy-to-let mortgages, reflecting resilience in the market.

Read more: Manchester Airport chaos as two planes clip wings and ground flights

Read more: UK living standards now worse than debt-ridden Italy despite Reeves' efforts