Shabana Mahmood insisted her plans could unite “a divided country” and fix the asylum system

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London as she unveils her asylum plans. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the current asylum system “feels out of control and unfair” as she unveiled sweeping reforms in the House of Commons on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Under the changes, asylum seekers will be returned home if their country is deemed safe and will have to wait 20 years in the UK before they can apply to settle permanently. Deportations after claims are rejected will also be sped up, while visas for nationals from Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will not be granted if their governments do not increase cooperation with the UK's attempts to deport their citizens. Read more: Government unveils 'tough' new asylum plan as Labour backlash grows over crackdown Read more: 'We have removed your golden ticket,' illegal migrants to be told as government set to launch marketing blitz abroad Announcing the changes in the Commons on Monday, she said: “It feels that way because it is. "The pace and scale of change has destabilised communities, it is making our country a more divided place. “There will never be a justification for the violence and racism of a minority, but if we fail to deal with this crisis, we will draw more people down a path that starts with anger and ends in hatred. “I have no doubt about who we really are in this country. “We are open, tolerant and generous, but the public rightly expects that we can determine who enters this country and who must leave.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood making a statement to the House of Commons on the asylum system. Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

The Home Secretary insisted her plans could unite “a divided country” and fix the asylum system. The new measures include: Cutting the time refugees are initially granted to stay in the UK from five years to a 30-month “core protection” system, which can only be renewed if it is not safe for them to return.

Refugees will have to spend 20 years in the UK before being allowed to apply for settled status, up from five years.

There will be no automatic right to family reunion for refugees under core protection.

Housing and weekly allowances will no longer be guaranteed for asylum seekers, and those who can work or have assets will have to contribute to their costs in the UK.

Families with children could also be subject to enforced returns under measures to remove failed asylum seekers, and the Government is launching a consultation on how that should be done.

Syrians with no right to be in the UK could potentially be forcibly returned home following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime under plans being considered by the Government. Ms Mahmood added that the “uncomfortable truth” that the UK’s generosity draws migrants to its shores must be accepted.

Migrants wait to board smugglers' boats in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines. Picture: Getty