The government has announced an additional £7m to fund anti-Semitism teaching in schools, on top of an extra £25m but critics say throwing money at the problem isn't enough.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Shabina Mahmood has admitted that antisemitism in the UK is 'out of control' in the wake of Wednesday's terror attack that saw two people attacked by a knifeman in Golders Green.

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The Government's £25m pledge will go towards increased police patrols and protective security across north London. "We have a really deep problem with antisemitism in our country, and we've seen the number of attacks... we are trying to get control of this situation." LBC also understands that additional funding was requested by the Met prior to the government's latest £7million pledge. “Look, I'm acknowledging the scale of the problem. I would never seek to do down the scale of the problem. It is a big problem for all of us as a society," she told LBC. "Of course, there are things that we as a government can do, but I think there is a question here for us to ask about who we are as a country. "The government can legislate, can change policy, can make more money available. But all of us as a society as a society have to think about the sort of country we are and what we are doing to show solidarity to our fellow Jewish citizens who at the moment cannot go about their business in safety and security." On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man, said by police to be a Somali-born British national, was arrested following the incident on Wednesday. It comes amid mounting concern over Iran’s use of criminal proxies, after the Metropolitan Police referenced the issue following arson attacks in north-west London earlier this month.

London, United Kingdom. 28th Apr, 2026. Shabana Mahmood MP, Secretary of State for the Home Department arrives for the Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Alamy