Instead, I kept thinking about what it all meant for Julia. Julia is a teaching assistant and mother of two. When she's not working in schools, she's volunteering, cooking for her local church and raising two children born here in the UK.

This year, Julia was nearing the end of an arduous ten-year route to settlement, a key step toward British citizenship and the security of finally belonging. With just two months to go, she would finally reach what she had spent a decade working toward as she paid her taxes and built a life here: Indefinite Leave to Remain.

My colleagues at Praxis - a migrant rights charity – have supported Julia on this long and costly road, and there was hope on the horizon. No more hurdles to jump, no more Visa fees. But with the finishing line in sight, the government has yanked it away.

Under the new rules, Julia is now faced with another decade of uncertainty, bills in the thousands, and the overwhelming fear that the stage is now set for a far-right government to come in and deport her alongside hundreds of thousands of other families. All because her salary isn’t enough to make ends meet, so she has to rely on universal credit.

And somehow, it could be worse. Refugees can face a thirty-year route. That’s half a lifetime of limbo for people who've survived warzones and trafficking. Still others will find themselves unable to settle ever.

The headlines are focused on care workers. The new rules from the Home Office were originally drawn up to penalise foreign care workers – those invited to help this country after the pandemic - with Mahmood threatening to triple their settlement routes.

Understandably, this went down like a lead balloon because we all know a care worker whose tireless work has made all the difference to a loved one who is sick, disabled, or elderly. After pressure from trade unions and campaign groups like ours, the Home Office backed down. Care workers who earn at least £25,000 and arrived in the UK before May 2025 can apply for ILR after the five years they were promised.

This small mercy was welcome, but it hasn’t changed the fact that Mahmood's shakeup is still an assault on the hardworking, low-paid people who keep our country running. If the government accepts that prolonged insecurity is wrong for care workers, then why is it acceptable for everyone else? Care workers are not the only people who accepted jobs and made life-changing decisions to move here based on broken promises. Construction workers, bus drivers, charity employees, and even people working alongside care workers – like health administrators and cleaners – are all deemed too low in the pecking order by the Home Office.

The Government's own economic analysis acknowledges that settlement gives people greater flexibility to move jobs and improve their earnings, which is not only good for them but also for our economy. Despite Chancellor John Healey’s claim of the most 'pro-business migration system in Europe,' ministers are choosing to keep hundreds of thousands of people in temporary status for longer while claiming this is somehow a plan for growth.

Instead, we're faced with changes that target lower earners and those who’ve needed support, which will turbocharge poverty and homelessness. Mahmood has repeatedly refused to show her homework on what these changes will mean for homelessness, even as they're poised to shoot down Andy Burnham's pledge to end rough sleeping. Who needs an opposition when you have the Home Office?

Is this the 'fairness' that our Home Secretary insists is behind these reforms? It's hard to believe her when, in the same breath, she champions a two-tier workforce. Under the new system, someone earning more than £125,000 a year could qualify for settlement after three years. Someone earning more than £50,000 could qualify after five. Everyone else is largely pushed onto the ten-year route. That means a corporate lawyer or management consultant may reach permanent status years before a teaching assistant, youth worker, care assistant or charity employee.

It leaves us with a country where citizenship boils down to whether you're rich enough to speed-run the queue.

At Praxis, we've campaigned against earned settlement for more than a year, but we're not alone. More than 200,0000 people responded to the government's own consultation, and 84% of individuals and 79% of organisations disagreed with the plans. Plans were launched in a cloak-and-dagger way, without an impact assessment, because ministers know the numbers just don't add up. Instead of creating more exceptions and tinkering around the edges, ministers should abandon earned settlement altogether and return to a simple principle: settlement should not be an endurance test. It’s the foundation of a secure life and should be quick and simple for anyone willing to put down roots in the UK.

When that happens, families like Julia's can stop looking over their shoulders and start planning for the future.

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Josephine Whitaker-Yilmaz is Head of Advocacy at Praxis.

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