The Home Office said the number of officers sent to curb attempted journeys from northern France to Britain will also rise by about 42% when the agreement comes into force in the summer

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says the deal is 'good value for money'. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The UK's migrant policing deal is 'good value for money', the Home Secretary has told LBC - as she prepares to sign a three-year £662 million 'flexible' agreement with France.

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Shabana Mahmood is expected to sign the multi-million pound deal on Thursday, which could see a 50-strong squad of police officers trained in “riot and crowd control tactics” drafted in to tackle violence and “hostile crowds” at the water’s edge . "I think it's good value for money. But we also have flexibility in this agreement," the Home Secretary told LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark. She added: "We are paying more, but we're only going to pay for the things that we know work. And if something is not working, we will not fund it." The deal comprises a series of measures aimed at stopping migrants boarding small boats and crossing the Channel. The Home Office says the number of officers sent to curb attempted journeys from northern France to Britain will rise by about 42% when the agreement comes into force in the summer. Read More: Riot police on French beaches to stop migrants crossing Channel under new £662m deal Read More: Masked migrants 'recruited by Greek police' to force other migrants back across border into Turkey

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood looks at a map of the beach area during her visit to France. Picture: Alamy

Part of the funding will be conditional on cutting the numbers of arrivals for the first time since the start of the migrant crisis, the UK Government said. Under the deal, which will be in place until March 2029, the UK will hand over £501 million to cover five police units and enforcement activity on French beaches – with an extra £160 million only paid if new tactics to curb Channel crossings succeed. If efforts fail, the additional funding will stop after a year, the Home Office said. Ms Mahmood insisted she did not want "to put a specific number" on targets for the deal.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is shown a drone used by French Police. Picture: Alamy

"I want to drive down those crossings as much as possible," she said. Drone and camera surveillance, as well as helicopter patrols, will be stepped up – with the number of police, intelligence and military officers deployed rising from 750 to nearly 1,100 as part of the deal due to come into force in the summer, typically the busiest time for Channel crossings. The French will also double down on fresh tactics to tackle so-called taxi boats – where people smugglers try to avoid detection by sending one person sailing a dinghy along the coast alone to beaches where migrants scramble aboard in the water.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood with French Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, at Zuydcoote beach, France. Picture: Alamy