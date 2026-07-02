The probe found the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, “could and should have been prevented”

The Home Secretary has vowed to “right the wrongs” identified by an inquiry into the Southport killings and promised the Government will do “whatever is needed to protect the public”. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Home Secretary has vowed to “right the wrongs” identified by an inquiry into the Southport killings and promised the Government will do “whatever is needed to protect the public”.

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Shabana Mahmood made the comments as she confirmed the Government accepted the recommendations from the first phase of the Southport Inquiry in full. The probe found the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, “could and should have been prevented”, if public bodies had taken steps to stop Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 when he launched the attack on the dance class in July 2024. Inquiry chairman Sir Adrian Fulford said there was a “fundamental failure” by any organisation, or multi-agency arrangement, to take ownership of the risk Rudakubana posed in the years leading up to his attack. Read more: Teen who ‘idolised serial killers’ and searched Southport attacker jailed over college bomb threat Read more: Hospital accused of ‘cover-up’ as 48 staff caught ‘snooping’ on Southport stabbing victims’ records