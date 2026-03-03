The Government has immediately halted all study visas from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan, and work visas for Afghan.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said migrants from these countries are "seeking to exploit our generosity".

The Government has halted the visa routes as it claims a growing number of people from these countries are using legal migration routes to then claim asylum in the UK.

The Home Office described the suspension on visa claims as an “unprecedented” step.

Ms Mahmood said: “Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused.

“That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity.

Read more: Shabana Mahmood's big, beautiful policing reforms have her channeling Donald Trump

Read more: Shabana Mahmood threatens Trump-style visa ban on three African countries in deportations push