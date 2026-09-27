Around one in four UK arrivals are expected to be Afghan women and girls and Palestinians.

Shabana Mahmood is set to unveil new safe routes for refugees coming to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The Home Secretary will announce the reopening of new safe and legal routes for refugees to reach the UK, with around one in four arrivals expected to be Afghan women and girls and Palestinians.

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Shabana Mahmood is set to unveil the reopening of the UK Resettlement Scheme during a speech to Labour Party Conference on Monday. Under the plans, vulnerable refugees from across the world will be able to come and settle in the UK, with around one in four expected to be Afghan women and girls and Palestinians, fleeing war and persecution. The changes will show fairness in the immigration system that presents balance and will “unlock the inherent generosity of this country”, Ms Mahmood is expected to say. The Government expects the total arrivals across the routes to initally number in the hundreds. Read more: More than 500 anti-money laundering cops to be rolled out as Mahmood takes aim at dirty money Read more: 'There isn't a split story': Angela Rayner denies row with Home Secretary over Labour's visa reforms

A quater of the arrivals are expected to be Afghan women and children and Palestinians. Picture: Getty

This is expected to reach the low thousands as levels of illegal migration come down. A cap will be also set each year. The scheme will be carried out in partnership with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP). Applications for sponsors will also open for community and study safe and legal routes in October - with a work route to follow in Spring 2027. Those who come to Britain on these safe and legal routes will be put on a five-year path to permanent settlement. It come as the Government attempts to crack down on small boat Channel crossings and illegal routes, instead pushing for a drive for more capped, safe and legal routes. The announcement marks a stark departure from Ms Mahmood's tough stance on immigration up until now. This week, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner suggested the Home Secretary's plans to make it harder for migrant workers to claim settlement were unfair. Unveiled last year, Ms Mahmood's proposals would extend the wait time for migrants seeking to qualify for permanent residency from five to ten years.

Angela Rayner backed the Home Secretary's record on migration. Picture: Alamy