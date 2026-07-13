Home Secretary to look 'very closely' at security measures for serving and past MPs following Ann Widdecombe 'murder'
Shabana Mahmood said the government had to weigh up the line between "passionate debate" and behaviour that "spills into threats and harassment"
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to review existing security measures in place for serving and former MPs following the alleged murder of Ann Widdecombe.
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Earlier on Monday, it was announced that counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation into the 78-year-old's death following the emergence of new information and evidence.
A 28-year-old man arrested in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was initially taken into custody on Saturday evening after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Ms Mahmood told the House of Commons this afternoon that the government will look at security arrangements for MPs as well as those who have left Parliament but are still politically active.
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She said: "There is a question that is raised as a result of this murder, which relates not just to the security arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament, but for those who have left this place, but nevertheless retain a public profile as a result of their political party membership or their political activities.
"There are also, given the range of new political parties that are contesting the political and democratic space, I think questions about those who are not represented at all here in the House of Commons.
"I will be looking at those arrangements very closely.
"I will seek to work with the Speaker directly, and my officials will engage with parties across this House and those outside of it to make sure that whatever changes are made are done so in a manner that covers the multiple range of threats that we see."
Ms Mahmood also said she has offered Nigel Farage a meeting with the government organisation that manages security for politicians.
The Reform UK leader has been vocal about boosting security, and over the weekend it was reported that his party would fund 24-hour protection.
She also added during the address that counter-terrorism police investigating Ms Widdecombe's death are "pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in order to establish the motivation of this attack".
At a press conference yesterday, Asst Chief Constable Matt Longman said there is "still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder. We retain primacy of this investigation."
He added: "Our detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest it was politically motivated."
Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell later said: "We are now in a highly politicised, highly polarised, highly personalised debate in this country, and that is bringing more and more threats onto all of us.
"Does she agree with me that we do need to tackle some of the online algorithms and business models which heighten this kind of polarisation and hate towards those in public life?"
Ms Mahmood said: "We do absolutely have to do more as a government and as a society to know exactly what the boundaries are between passionate, contested, fierce debate of the kind that Ann Widdecombe herself engaged in, and then behaviour that spills into threats and harassment of the kind that is designed to drive people out of public life."