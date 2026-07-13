Shabana Mahmood said the government had to weigh up the line between "passionate debate" and behaviour that "spills into threats and harassment"

Shabana Mahmood giving a statement regarding the death of Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to review existing security measures in place for serving and former MPs following the alleged murder of Ann Widdecombe.

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Police activity in Rotherham, thought to be in connection with the Ann Widdecombe murder investigation. Picture: Alamy

She said: "There is a question that is raised as a result of this murder, which relates not just to the security arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament, but for those who have left this place, but nevertheless retain a public profile as a result of their political party membership or their political activities. "There are also, given the range of new political parties that are contesting the political and democratic space, I think questions about those who are not represented at all here in the House of Commons. "I will be looking at those arrangements very closely. "I will seek to work with the Speaker directly, and my officials will engage with parties across this House and those outside of it to make sure that whatever changes are made are done so in a manner that covers the multiple range of threats that we see."

Nigel Farage lays a wreath near to the home of Ms Widdecombe in Haytor. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mahmood also said she has offered Nigel Farage a meeting with the government organisation that manages security for politicians. The Reform UK leader has been vocal about boosting security, and over the weekend it was reported that his party would fund 24-hour protection. She also added during the address that counter-terrorism police investigating Ms Widdecombe's death are "pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in order to establish the motivation of this attack".

Ms Widdecombe was found dead at her home last week. Picture: Alamy

At a press conference yesterday, Asst Chief Constable Matt Longman said there is "still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder. We retain primacy of this investigation." He added: "Our detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest it was politically motivated." Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell later said: "We are now in a highly politicised, highly polarised, highly personalised debate in this country, and that is bringing more and more threats onto all of us.

Police outside the former MP's home. Picture: Alamy