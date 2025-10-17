The Government is doing “everything” in its power to overturn the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa, the Home Secretary has said.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have been banned from their match against Aston Villa. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government is doing “everything” in its power to overturn the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa, the Home Secretary has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aston Villa confirmed on Thursday that no away fans from the Israeli side are to attend the match due to security fears. Prior to the ban, concerns were raised about the previous behaviour of Maccabi fans, who have been involved in several incidents in recent years, and how Birmingham residents would react to their arrival due to Israel’s assault on Gaza. But the Government has vowed to ensure the game goes ahead safely with both fans present. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wrote on X: “Antisemitism is a stain on our society that shames us all. Every football fan, whoever they are, should be able to watch their team in safety. “This Government is doing everything in our power to ensure all fans can safely attend the game.” Read more: Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban: a victory for lawlessness? Read more: Starmer slams Aston Villa for banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans 'over security threats'

Antisemitism is a stain on our society that shames us all. Every football fan, whoever they are, should be able to watch their team in safety.



This Government is doing everything in our power to ensure all fans can safely attend the game. — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) October 17, 2025

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said it’s "working with policing and other partners" to ensure the game between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv can go ahead next month "with all fans present". They added: “No one should be stopped from watching a football game simply because of who they are. "The government is working with policing and other partners to do everything in our power to ensure this game can safely go ahead, with all fans present. "We are exploring what additional resources and support are required, so all fans can attend." It comes after the Crime Commissioner called for a review into the ban on Israeli fans on Friday, with peer Lord Mann also speaking on the ban, telling LBC News: "It's an absurd decision and I am expecting and anticipating this decision will be changed." "The police have cited intelligence that they have, there is no intelligence that exists that there are specific problems either from Maccabi Tel Aviv fans or Aston Villa fans, that intelligence doesn't exist," he explained. "The intelligence that exists is in relation to people like that MP, who've been saying some very over the top things, trying to stop a football match taking place." He added: "I've dealt with both clubs on this, not in the last few days, but over the last few months since this fixture was agreed, both with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Aston Villa, they're both very well run clubs." Speaking to LBC on Friday, Ian Murray, Minister for Digital Government and Data & MP for Edinburgh South, suggested the government could move to block the ban following crunch talks today. "I think it's very much the wrong decision,I think the Prime Minister and most politicians have been very, very clear about that,” he said. Sir Keir hit out at the decision on Thursday - after the Israeli government told LBC it was an "extremely sad state of affairs". Sir Keir wrote on X: "This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. "The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

The government has vowed to keep fans attending the match at Villa Park safe. Picture: Getty