“This will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material that could not otherwise be fully heard in the coroner’s court.”

A public inquiry will examine the deaths of two men who were killed during a terror attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue in October 2025, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said. Picture: OLI SCARFF/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A public inquiry will examine the deaths of two men who were killed during a terror attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue in October 2025, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said.

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Melvin Cravitz, 66, died from multiple stab wounds and fellow worshipper Adrian Daulby, 53, was killed by a bullet fired by armed police as he blocked the synagogue doors when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, tried to get in. Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie was shot dead by police on October 2 last year while he carried out his terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in which the two worshippers were killed. Police had already seized his mobile phone containing details of his extremist mindset and terror-fixation, but did not analyse the contents until after he launched the attack. Read more: Trump turns on Europe after Putin deal as energy ceasefire claims left in tatters Read more: Hundreds to walk free in second tranche of prison early release scheme

Scene of crime police officers in forensic suits make their way to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 4, 2025. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/Getty

The attack took place on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the year for Jews. Ms Mahmood said: “In recent days, we marked the first anniversary of the terror attack at the Heaton Park synagogue. “On that awful day in October of last year, as our Jewish community celebrated Yom Kippur, two brave men – Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby – lost their lives, and three others were seriously injured. “What happened that day must be fully understood. So, as requested by the coroner, I can today announce a public inquiry into the deaths of Mr Cravitz and Mr Daulby. “This will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material that could not otherwise be fully heard in the coroner’s court.”

Floral tributes are left at the police cordon near the scene of Thursday's terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 04, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

It comes after a police chief said earlier this year that he was “deeply sorry” over missed opportunities to potentially uncover the plot to attack the synagogue. The apology came after details emerged with the jailing of Al-Shamie’s friend and accomplice, Mohammad Bashir, 31, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in July at Manchester Crown Court for planning a separate terror attack with Al-Shamie on the UK Defence Academy at Shrivenham. After the hearing, Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “It is factually the case that Al-Shamie had come to the notice of GMP in respect of two linked criminal allegations which did not relate to terrorist offences. “These allegations resulted in his being arrested on the 13th February 2025 on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order; and on the 21st September 2025 on suspicion of rape.

Forensics continue to work at the scene of the attack near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on October 3, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

“At the time of his committing the attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue, Al-Shamie was on police bail. “In conducting an internal review, it became apparent that GMP had seized Al-Shamie’s mobile devices, at the point of each arrest. “The significance of the data contents of these devices was substantial in respect of evidencing an extremist mindset. “Regrettably, I can confirm that the significance of the information stored on Al-Shamie’s devices was not realised as they had not been examined before the attack took place on the 2nd of October 2025. “There can however, be little doubt that the information contained within these devices would have inspired further investigative action. “It is clear that our not having reviewed the data available to us prior to the attack constitutes a missed opportunity.”

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty