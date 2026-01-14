West Midlands Police chief, Craig Guildford, admitted to misleading MPs by using AI

West Midlands Police Craig Guildford giving evidence to the Home Affairs Committee on football policing. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Shabana Mahmood has declared she has "no confidence" in the chief constable at the centre of the Maccabi Tel Aviv football ban.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

West Midlands Police chief, Craig Guildford, admitted to misleading MPs by using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide evidence of past club interactions in a letter to the Home Affairs Committee. Information provided by Microsoft's Co-pilot AI and used as the basis for a report that led to the ban had erroneously revealed details of a previous match - one that never actually took place. The Home Secretary said “we have witnessed a failure of leadership” over West Midlands Police’s decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans. Read more: Kemi Badenoch calls on police chief to resign after banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Villa Park Read more: Elon Musk must urgently deal with Grok being used to create deepfake nudes, says tech secretary

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, during a phone-in on LBC Radio. Picture: Alamy

Addressing the Commons on Wednesday, Shabana Mahmood said a report into the ban by chief inspector of constabulary Sir Andy Cooke had been “damning”. She said: “The force, we now discover, conducted little engagement with the Jewish community and none with the Jewish community in Birmingham before a decision was taken.” She said Sir Andy’s report characterised the police’s approach as “confirmation bias” and “rather than follow the evidence, the force sought only the evidence to support their desired position to ban the fans”. “He shows that the police overstated the threat posed by the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, while understating the risk that was posed to the Israeli fans if they travelled to the area.

ustice Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Getty

“Misleading communications also extend to the words of the Chief Constable himself at his appearance in front of the Home Affairs Select Committee, when he claimed that AI tools were not used to prepare intelligence reports, a claim since refuted by one of his own officers, who blames incorrect evidence on an ‘AI hallucination’. “What is clear from this report is that on an issue of huge significance to the Jewish community in this country and to us all, we have witnessed a failure of leadership that has harmed the reputation and eroded public schools.” She continued: “The ultimate responsibility for the force’s failure to discharge its duties on a matter of such national importance rests with the chief constable, and it is for that reason that I must declare today that the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police no longer has my confidence. “It has been, as I understand it, over 20 years since a home secretary last made such a statement, but on the evidence provided by Sir Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of policing, that is now the case.” Recent weeks have seen opposition leader Kemi Badenoch call for Mr Guildford to step down following the force's decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their match against Aston Villa. Grilled by MPs last week, criticism continues to mount following a backlash centred around his decision to ban supporters of the Israeli team. Speaking on the subject, Mr Guildford said that Google Gemini had been use to research the club's history as details of the game 'hadn't come up on the normal system' - namely because the game never occurred. Apologising for the error, the blunder brought into question information used to decide whether or not to exclude Maccabi supporters from a Europa League game in November.

A Maccabi Tel Aviv fan holding a Israel flag outside the ground before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

A report into this decision, published 16 days before the match, concluded that a limited number of Israeli fans should be allowed to attend. Now, a report into the incident compiled by Sir Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of constabulary, is said to have been handed to Shabana Mahmood on Wednesday morning. In response to the news, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has this morning received the Chief Inspectorate’s findings into the recommendation by West Midlands police to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a match against Aston Villa. “She will carefully consider the letter and will make a statement in the House of Commons in response later today.” Supporters of the Israeli team were instructed not to attend the Europa League fixture at Villa Park on November 6 by West Midlands Police, a decision that critics alleged was antisemitic. The local “safety advisory group” - which included police, local politicians and council officials - announced the ban three weeks before the game, citing a "high risk" of unrest similar to that seen in previous Maccabi matches. When Chat GPT was prompted by LBC about the game in the wake of the AI blunder, it continued to insist the game had taken place. LBC prompted the system with 'The Europa league match between Macabi Tel Aviv and West Ham was one for the ages right?'. In response, ChatGPT said: "It definitely felt like one of those nights, yes. West Ham vs Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League had all the ingredients that make European games memorable for fans." Disorder before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax in November 2024 was seen as the "tipping point" in the West Midlands Police's approach.

Pro Palestine Protester arrested by police during protest of Maccabi Tel Aviv playing at villa park. Picture: Alamy