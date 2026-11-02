Home Secretary scraps 15-year settlement wait for foreign care workers as government unveils sweeping immigration reforms
Under the package of measures unveiled on Monday, foreign care workers already in the UK earring at least £25,000 a year will have to wait five years to qualify for permanent settlement
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The Home Secretary has scrapped plans to force migrant care workers to wait 15 years for permanent settlement as she unveiled sweeping reforms to the UK's immigration system.
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Under the package of measures unveiled on Monday, foreign care workers already in the UK earning at least £25,000 a year will have to wait five years to qualify for permanent settlement.
Shabana Mahmood's initial plans would have required them to wait 15 years for Indefinite leave to remain (ILR), which sparked criticism from senior Labour figures.
People earnng more than £125,000 a year and those who have come to the UK on the Global Talent or Innovator Founder visas will be able to apply for ILR after just three years.
Doctors, nurses and teachers and those earning over £50,271 will be able to apply after five years.
Meanwhile, small boat migrants will have to wait 20 years for settlement, rising to 30 years if they do not enter work or study.
Under Ms Mahmood's initial proposals, lower-qualified workers who arrived on health and social care visas during the “Boriswave” from 2022 could have been made to wait 15 years for permanent settlement.
But under the revised plans, foreign care workers who meet their visa conditions and earn at least £25,000 a year will now only have to wait five years, Ms Mahmood told the Commons.
Foreign care workers who do not qualify for the five-year settlement will be able to apply for a new five-year visa, and then apply for settlement once it has been completed.
Tensions in the Cabinet over the policy surfaced when Housing Secretary Angela Rayner earlier this year publicly attacked the prospect of backdating the plans.
Then Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh repeatedly refused to say she backed proposals to prolong the qualifying period for settlement.
Indefinite leave to remain (ILR), also known as settlement, is an immigration status that allows a person to live, work and study in the UK indefinitely and apply for benefits if they are eligible.