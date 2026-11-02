The Home Secretary has scrapped plans to force migrant care workers to wait 15 years for permanent settlement as she unveiled sweeping reforms to the UK's immigration system.

Under the package of measures unveiled on Monday, foreign care workers already in the UK earning at least £25,000 a year will have to wait five years to qualify for permanent settlement.

Shabana Mahmood's initial plans would have required them to wait 15 years for Indefinite leave to remain (ILR), which sparked criticism from senior Labour figures.

People earnng more than £125,000 a year and those who have come to the UK on the Global Talent or Innovator Founder visas will be able to apply for ILR after just three years.

Doctors, nurses and teachers and those earning over £50,271 will be able to apply after five years.

Meanwhile, small boat migrants will have to wait 20 years for settlement, rising to 30 years if they do not enter work or study.