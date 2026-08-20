Shabana Mahmood announced that migrants would be housed in wealthier communities to ensure a 'fair spread' of asylum accomodation across the country

Shabana Mahmood said the government wants a “mixed model” of asylum accommodation. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Shabana Mahmood has announced that she wants to ensure a “fairer spread” of asylum accommodation as the government begins to house migrants in wealthier areas.

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Mahmood said she 'understands' the concerns of people criticising the government's approach to migration. Picture: Getty

The home secretary, whose constituency of Birmingham Ladywood is one of the poorest in the country, said: “In a way it doesn’t really matter whether you’re in an affluent part of the country or in a more deprived constituency like mine. A change in the population, the demographic and in the housing in which asylum seekers are often housed and the transient nature of that population does have an impact on communities.” “You’re talking to someone who’s had asylum hotels in my constituency, and lots of dispersal accommodation in my own patch and my own city as well. I know these issues well; I know how residents feel about them. “I get it, I understand that these are things that worry people and I get where they’re coming from. The people in better-off parts of the country, really the issues aren’t that different to people who I represent in my patch.” She added: “You’ve got to get a fair spread and what we are doing with the new model of asylum accommodation and the future of asylum accommodation is think carefully about how you have a fair spread that doesn’t end up being in one community or one type of community.” This comes as the Home Office has shared new guidance for asylum seekers to assimilate into British society, including warnings not to rape or sexually harass people, including partners and children.

Mahmood announced that she would be making the UK's one-in one-out deal with France permanent. Picture: Getty