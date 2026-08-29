Rates have increased from below 4% at the start of the year to around 4.8%, rising after the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

The Bank of England has kept interest rates at 3.75% throughout the year, despite hopes that rates would fall as inflation cooled. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Homebuyers looking to move this year will need to gather an extra £18,200 just to keep their mortgage payments at the same level as they were in January, according to new figures.

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Mortgage rates have climbed from below 4% at the start of the year to around 4.8% for a new 75 per cent Loan-to-Value (LTV) mortgage. That means a buyer who could afford a £200,000 mortgage at the start of the year can now only borrow around £182,000 while keeping their monthly repayments the same. It represents a nine per cent drop in buying power. The increase in mortgage rates comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty, with the conflict in the Middle East pushing up energy prices and contributing to higher inflation. The Bank of England has kept interest rates at 3.75% throughout the year, despite hopes that rates would fall as inflation cooled.

The increase in mortgage rates comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty, with the conflict in the Middle East pushing up energy prices and contributing to higher inflation. Picture: Alamy

But fixed mortgage rates have continued to rise as lenders base their pricing on expectations for future interest rates, rather than the Bank's base rate alone. Buyers looking to make up the shortfall will now have to find a bigger deposit, accept higher monthly repayments or look for a cheaper property. Traders are now expecting the Bank to keep interest rates higher for longer as it attempts to bring inflation under control. London has seen the biggest fall in buying power, with new research from Zoopla showing buyers in the capital need to find an extra £35,500 to maintain the same mortgage payments. That is almost twice the national average, reflecting the much higher cost of property in the capital. Buyers in the North East have experienced the biggest hit in percentage terms, although the cash shortfall is smaller at £10,200. The figures come despite signs of an “autumn bounce” in the property market following a quieter summer.

London has seen the biggest fall in buying power, with new research from Zoopla showing buyers in the capital need to find an extra £35,500 to maintain the same mortgage payments. Picture: Alamy