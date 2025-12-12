In Rachel Reeves’ Budget, Labour set out its mission to support the most vulnerable.

Great news, but their very public commitment now faces a brutal test as temperatures plunge and rain lashes every town and city. It’s easy enough to pontificate about housing policy from a warm office.

It’s very different when you’re stood over a sleeping bag on a frozen pavement, quietly wondering whether the person inside is, literally, dead or alive.

The awful truth is that people die on Britain’s streets every year. As the temperature drops, the risk of an overnight death stops being hypothetical and becomes horribly real.

This is why action is so urgent. The government and all politicians must stop focusing on long-term strategies and start using some of the practical, affordable interventions already available, because rough sleepers don’t have time to wait for ideal solutions.

I’ve worked in this space for years through CEO Sleepout, the charity I founded. We’ve raised millions by asking business leaders to sleep outside for a night, not as a stunt, but because even a few hours of cold and vulnerability changes how people think.

But their awareness alone won’t bring the changes we need. We need action that gets people off the streets right today. That’s why CEO Sleepout has committed £50,000 to bring back a rough-sleeper facility in York, in partnership with The Salvation Army.

It offers four safe beds in individual pods, simple units with warmth, a toilet, a locked door and technology that can detect if someone stops breathing.

Predictably, some critics say these pods are merely a sticking plaster, insisting Labour should focus only on permanent social housing.

In an ideal world, they’re right. But we don’t live in that world. For someone on the streets tonight in York or where you live, the choice isn’t between a pod and a new social home; it’s between a pod and a freezing doorway. In that moment, the “sticking plaster” becomes a lifeline.

It protects dignity. It offers privacy and safety. It gives a human being a few hours without fear of being attacked or frozen stiff. As Bianca Robinson, our CEO, often points out: the pods aren’t a home, they’re a sanctuary. A place to feel safe and get ready for the tough road to recovery and a better life.

Of course emergency shelter is just the starting point. The government’s long-term objective must be a functioning housing market for everyone, alongside tailored support for the most challenged. Approaches like Housing First show exactly how this can work and bring benefits for society.

Instead of demanding that people sort out their trauma or addiction before they get a home, Housing First gives them a place straight away, along with appropriate support. A secure tenancy is shown to be the foundation that lets people rebuild, the evidence is outstanding.

This two-speed approach is essential. Yes, we need considered, steady reforms such as more housing, better mental-health provision, proper addiction services.

But we also need fast, practical action that keeps people alive tonight. And the cost is nowhere near what people imagine. We estimate under £20 million a year would create safe and supported spaces for 2,000 rough sleepers every night. A tiny amount of money in government terms, but potentially life-changing, even life-saving, for those on the streets.

If business and politics have taught me anything, it’s that bureaucratic paralysis kills progress, and in this case it kills people.

The return of these pods to York shows what’s possible when organisations stop waiting for perfect solutions and simply get on with it. Labour say they want to rebuild Britain.

Good. But rebuilding means nothing if people don’t survive the night to see it.