The charity made the announcement as it suggested the UK has not “seen homelessness numbers this bad in living memory"

Crisis Charity has announced it will become a landlord in a bid to ease homelessness. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Leading UK homelessness charity Crisis has announced it's set to become a landlord in an attempt to counter the ‘catastrophic’ UK housing market.

The charity announced its plan to buy rental properties on Monday, admitting it can "no longer rely on access to social housing". The groundbreaking move marks the biggest shift in its approach to tackling the issue in nearly 60-years, with the charity admitting the UK rental market has reached a “catastrophic scenario”. Newly-released figures provided by the charity suggest 300,000 people in England are currently facing the worst kind of homelessness - including sleeping on the streets, tents and in unsuitable hotels accomodation. Led by Heriot-Watt University, the study revealed that 299,100 households in England experienced acute homelessness in 2024 - marking an increase of 21% since 2022 and 45% since 2012. Read more: HMRC 'reviews decision to strip 23,500 claimants of child benefit' Read more: Two care workers charged over ill-treatment of patients at mental health unit According to the charity, it has already set up its own lettings agency in a bid to secure access to private rented housing.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed is battling ageing housing stock and a lack of social housing. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with The Guardian, Matt Downie, the charity’s chief executive, revealed the fresh approach to tackling rental issues following a severe lack of social housing. Revealing the charity is preparing to launch a fundraising campaign to buy its own housing stock, Mr Downie suggesting its an uphill battle attempting to help the homeless using government housing stock. “We don’t want to do this, but if nobody else is going to provide housing, we’ll do it ourselves,” he said. “It’s something that would have been inconceivable for my predecessors 10, 30, 50 years ago, because people would have expected both councils and housing associations to provide the stock needed for people on low incomes. It’s just no longer available. “We wouldn’t be doing this unless the wheels had come off the homelessness and housing system.”

The new concept will see the charity become a landlord. Picture: Alamy