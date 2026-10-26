The Government has announced more than £400 million in additional funding, taking its total package to more than £850 million, ahead of a Downing Street summit on rough sleep

By Alice Padgett

Nick Ferrari was left stunned after a minister said the Government would spend more than £850 million tackling rough sleeping - despite an estimated 4,000 people being counted on the streets on a single night earlier this year

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Ms Jameson said the figure could not be viewed simply as a cost per individual. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Asked how many people were homeless, Ms Jameson said there had been a snapshot estimate of about 4,000 people sleeping rough on one night earlier this year, while stressing the figure could change night by night. Ms Jameson said the £190,000 figure could not be viewed simply as a cost per individual, as it was intended to support thousands of people over time and deliver long-term help rather than only emergency accommodation. “It's not just about the bed space. It's about some of the other wider support that people need in order to really turn their lives around,” she said. “It's not about government dictating exactly how each penny should be spent,” she said. “We're going to be working with councils and strategic authorities across the country to be guided by them about how we should best spend the money.”

Ms Jameson said the approach in Greater Manchester had made "huge progress". Picture: gerard ferry/Alamy