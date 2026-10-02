Homeless offered free flu jabs in Burnham pledge to protect rough sleepers
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Tens of thousands of homeless people will be able to get a flu jab for free on the NHS from this week, to protect them from illnesses ahead of winter.
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It is the first time a national programme has been rolled out for rough sleepers.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the initiative would protect “some of the most vulnerable people from potentially deadly infections”.
Jabs will be offered to those sleeping rough or using homeless hostels or night shelters.
Pop-up clinics and mobile vans will also be set up in rough-sleeping hotspots, NHS England said.
Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS national director for primary care and community services, said: “Winter hits particularly hard for people experiencing homelessness, who can face greater health risks from flu and other respiratory viruses.
“That’s why it’s so important they can get the same protection as other vulnerable groups, with the NHS offering free vaccinations at convenient places this winter.
“So if you’re experiencing homelessness, you don’t need proof of address to register with a GP, you can use a day centre, hostel or the GP practice’s own address. Whatever your health needs, the NHS is there for you.”
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised in June that NHS flu jabs should be made available to homeless people.
A month later, on his first day in Number 10, Mr Burnham also vowed to end rough sleeping.
He said: “Nobody should have to sleep rough, but while people are on the streets, we have a duty to keep them safe.
“This NHS initiative will provide vital vaccinations, protecting some of the most vulnerable people from potentially deadly infections.
“We are delivering for people in crisis now, while changing the system for the long term so everyone has a route off the streets for good.”
Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “No-one should face flu, pneumonia or other serious illness this winter, simply because they don’t have a safe place to call home.
“Vaccinations play a vital role in protecting the most vulnerable in society, and that includes those who are currently homeless.
“Together, we can save lives, support the most vulnerable, and ensure our NHS is there for everyone who needs it this winter.”
Other groups eligible for a flu jab this week include people aged 65 and over, all adults in clinical risk groups, care home residents, carers, and close contacts of those who are immunocompromised.