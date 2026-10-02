Tens of thousands of homeless people will be able to get a flu jab for free on the NHS from this week, to protect them from illnesses ahead of winter.

It is the first time a national programme has been rolled out for rough sleepers.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the initiative would protect “some of the most vulnerable people from potentially deadly infections”.

Jabs will be offered to those sleeping rough or using homeless hostels or night shelters.

Pop-up clinics and mobile vans will also be set up in rough-sleeping hotspots, NHS England said.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS national director for primary care and community services, said: “Winter hits particularly hard for people experiencing homelessness, who can face greater health risks from flu and other respiratory viruses.

“That’s why it’s so important they can get the same protection as other vulnerable groups, with the NHS offering free vaccinations at convenient places this winter.

“So if you’re experiencing homelessness, you don’t need proof of address to register with a GP, you can use a day centre, hostel or the GP practice’s own address. Whatever your health needs, the NHS is there for you.”