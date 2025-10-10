Homeless man guilty of helping dispose of father-of-two's 'mutilated body' after limbs found in local landfill
A homeless man who helped dispose of the body of a father-of-two has been found guilty of assisting an offender and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.
Christopher Paxton KC, prosecuting, said that Ciprian Ilie, 45, helped put the body of 45-year-old Cumali Turhan into a bin in Chelmsford, Essex.
The contents of the bin went to landfill, where Mr Turhan’s remains were found by police almost two months later.
The prosecutor earlier told a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that Mr Turhan had been stabbed in the neck by another man, bar worker Ceyhan Dinler, who is still on the run.
He said that the incident happened at Barista bar in Chelmsford, Essex, in the early hours of November 19 last year.
Mr Paxton said that Mr Turhan’s “penis and the tip of his tongue” had been “cut off”.
He said that Ilie, who is homeless, helped clean up the scene at the bar, helped Dinler – who was aged 38 at the time of an earlier police appeal – put Mr Turhan’s body in a bin and brought Dinler some clean clothes.
Essex Police said Ilie claimed he had been threatened and so did what he was ordered to do.
The force said that on Friday, jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court found Ilie guilty of assisting an offender and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.
He is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Mr Paxton earlier told the trial that Ilie had told a worker at a homeless charity, who then called police, that “he assisted Mr Dinler in cleaning up the murder scene and dumping his body in the bin, but he claimed he had acted under duress”.
Mr Paxton said police had searched 80 tonnes of landfill looking for Mr Turhan’s body.
“Almost two months after his murder Mr Turhan’s naked and mutilated body was found on January 11 this year,” he said.
He earlier told jurors there had been an “ongoing and simmering issue” between Dinler and Mr Turhan, who was said to have “had a relationship with Mr Dinler’s girlfriend”.
The prosecutor said: “Dinler was angered by what happened some months before.”
He said Dinler worked a shift at Barista bar on November 19, then after finishing he went to Stansted Airport and took a flight to Istanbul.
“He was fleeing the UK having murdered Mr Turhan,” said Mr Paxton, adding that he travelled with no luggage.
“He had fled this country having unlawfully killed Mr Turhan and he has not returned,” Mr Paxton told jurors.
“That’s why he’s not at the back of court in the dock alongside Mr Ilie.”
Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe said afterwards: “This case is extremely complex and has involved teams of officers and staff working in very difficult circumstances to uncover what happened to a father-of-two.
“What started as a missing person report escalated quickly into a murder investigation when it became apparent to us that Cumali Turhan had come to serious harm.
“At the heart of this case is a father.
“Cumali has a young daughter who must now grow up without him and grieving parents in Turkey.
“We were determined to do everything we could to find Cumali and secure justice for his family.”
Essex Police said officers are “actively trying to locate Mr Dinler, who is wanted in connection with Cumali’s death”.