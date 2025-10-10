Mr Turhan’s remains were found by police almost two months later in the Essex landfill

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how the body parts were found after police searched thousands of tons of rubbish. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A homeless man who helped dispose of the body of a father-of-two has been found guilty of assisting an offender and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Christopher Paxton KC, prosecuting, said that Ciprian Ilie, 45, helped put the body of 45-year-old Cumali Turhan into a bin in Chelmsford, Essex. The contents of the bin went to landfill, where Mr Turhan's remains were found by police almost two months later. The prosecutor earlier told a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that Mr Turhan had been stabbed in the neck by another man, bar worker Ceyhan Dinler, who is still on the run. He said that the incident happened at Barista bar in Chelmsford, Essex, in the early hours of November 19 last year. Mr Paxton said that Mr Turhan's "penis and the tip of his tongue" had been "cut off".

Chelmsford Crown Court building where the case took place. Picture: Alamy

He said that Ilie, who is homeless, helped clean up the scene at the bar, helped Dinler – who was aged 38 at the time of an earlier police appeal – put Mr Turhan’s body in a bin and brought Dinler some clean clothes. Essex Police said Ilie claimed he had been threatened and so did what he was ordered to do. The force said that on Friday, jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court found Ilie guilty of assisting an offender and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body. He is due to be sentenced on Tuesday. Mr Paxton earlier told the trial that Ilie had told a worker at a homeless charity, who then called police, that “he assisted Mr Dinler in cleaning up the murder scene and dumping his body in the bin, but he claimed he had acted under duress”. Mr Paxton said police had searched 80 tonnes of landfill looking for Mr Turhan’s body. “Almost two months after his murder Mr Turhan’s naked and mutilated body was found on January 11 this year,” he said.

Police discovered the body parts at the Essex landfill site two months on. Picture: Alamy