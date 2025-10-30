Victoria Adams, 37, was found dead at her flat in Hammersmith, west London, on February 9 after police were called to a report of a man attempting to break into the property on Coulter Road. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A homeless man has been jailed for life after he bludgeoned a “trusting and generous” woman to death with a mallet two days after she invited him into her home.

Victoria Adams, 37, was found dead at her flat in Hammersmith, west London, on February 9 after police were called to a report of a man attempting to break into the property. She was found face down in a bedroom with a black bin bag over her head which was covered by a pillow. Ms Adams had suffered at least 10 separate injuries to the back and side of the head from being struck with a mallet. Homeless man Apapale Adoum, 39, pleaded guilty to her murder and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on Thursday. Sentencing him at the Old Bailey, Judge Nigel Lickley KC told Adoum: “Victoria Adams was murdered in her own home. She had taken you in and offered you shelter.” Read more: New information about Rachel Reeves renting error emerges as Downing Street insists she 'will deliver Budget' Read more: Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations

Homeless man Apapale Adoum who pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to murder after he battered a woman to death with a mallet days after she took him. Picture: Alamy

Adoum had “betrayed the kindness and good nature of Victoria Adams”, armed himself with a hammer, and subjected her to a “brutal and savage” attack when she asked him to leave, Judge Lickley said. Ms Adams’ family had been left “numb and struggling to understand what happened”, he added. In a victim impact statement read to the court, Ms Adams’s aunt Cathy Adams said: “Vicky was very trusting, generous to a fault, caring and fun-loving. “Vicky tried to repay the kindness she had been shown by others and she paid for this with her life. “She was a woman in her prime who had her whole life in front of her. “We remember Vicky’s love of the colour pink which Vicky would wear at every opportunity.” She said the family felt “an awful sense of sadness” that her last moments were spent with her killer. Younger sister Sophie Luff said: “The day I found out she was gone I was in complete shock. “A few hours later I learned she hadn’t just died, she had been murdered in her own home by a man she barely knew, a man she was only trying to help. “The hardest part is knowing she left behind four beautiful children. It breaks my heart to know they will grow up without her. She didn’t deserve this, no-one does.”

