Homeless veterans slam government-backed helpline after being left on hold and told to sleep in tent
The revelation comes after a government minister advised any veteran that is facing sleeping on the streets to call the Op Fortitude helpline.
Homeless veterans have criticised the government-backed housing helpline after one struggling woman was only given a tent to live in and another man unable to even connect to a support worker.
Listen to this article
Veterans Minister Louise Sandher-Jones MP recently made an appeal on LBC where she advised any veteran that is facing sleeping on the streets to call the Op Fortitude helpline.
She said: "If you know a veteran that's sleeping on the streets tonight, call this number and the government will make sure that we find accommodation for them."
Despite the government's assurances, homeless veterans have told LBC of their negative experiences with the service that have fallen short of the ministers claim that accommodation will be found for those in need.
Earlier this year Emma Keelan from Mawgan Porth in Cornwall, who served two tours, in Bosnia and Kosovo, was issued with a dreaded section 21 notice from her landlord.
She reached out to the government-backed referral system that has been created to help ex-service personnel find housing support.
When she contacted the service for support she was given just two options - to either move from Cornwall to North Yorkshire, which wasn't suitable, or live in a tent sent by the helpline.
Emma told LBC when Op Fortitude could only offer her a tent, she "just cried".
Read more: 'Enemies will be rubbing their hands': Starmer warned human rights laws putting British Army at risk
Read more: BBC should apologise to Trump if mistake was made, says government minister
"Jim was promised a call back. He didn't get a call back and he slept rough."— LBC (@LBC) November 12, 2025
After a defence minister encouraged homeless veterans to call 'Operation Fortitude,' LBC tested the phone number... pic.twitter.com/i57eC81deu
Emma spent 10 days living in the tent. She was told Op Fortitude couldn't do anything else for her and her case was closed.
She then managed to secure a hotel through another charity, and since had been on dog sits and farm sits and staying in hotels in between.
Following the concerns raised about the service, LBC reached out to ex-serviceman Jim, 37, who served in the Royal Engineers in Afghanistan from 2009-2015, but now finds himself homeless, living in a caravan in Brecon, Wales.
Jim called Op Fortitude on Tuesday afternoon but was left on hold for 26 minutes before the automated call handler told him they were experiencing a 'high volume of calls'.
He was told by the automated voice that if he left his details he would get a call back.
But as of writing, Jim is still yet to hear anything from the helpline.
LBC's Nick Ferrari asked Health Secretary Wes Streeting about the failures, and he admitted it was "completely unacceptable".
An MOD spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to renewing the contract with those who served and have served.
“We have committed £3.5 million to veteran homelessness services including Op FORTITUDE, the single referral pathway for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
"On top of this, we have changed the law to make it easier for veterans to access social housing in England and in the last week have awarded £4.5 million of grants to refurbish and build new social and affordable housing for veterans."