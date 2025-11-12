Homeless veterans have criticised the government-backed housing helpline after one struggling woman was only given a tent to live in and another man unable to even connect to a support worker.

Veterans Minister Louise Sandher-Jones MP recently made an appeal on LBC where she advised any veteran that is facing sleeping on the streets to call the Op Fortitude helpline.

She said: "If you know a veteran that's sleeping on the streets tonight, call this number and the government will make sure that we find accommodation for them."

Despite the government's assurances, homeless veterans have told LBC of their negative experiences with the service that have fallen short of the ministers claim that accommodation will be found for those in need.

Earlier this year Emma Keelan from Mawgan Porth in Cornwall, who served two tours, in Bosnia and Kosovo, was issued with a dreaded section 21 notice from her landlord.

She reached out to the government-backed referral system that has been created to help ex-service personnel find housing support.

When she contacted the service for support she was given just two options - to either move from Cornwall to North Yorkshire, which wasn't suitable, or live in a tent sent by the helpline.

Emma told LBC when Op Fortitude could only offer her a tent, she "just cried".

