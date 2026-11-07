Veterans who claim they’ve been forced into homelessness by a lack of accommodation have told LBC that’s “absolutely disgusting”. Picture: Global

By Thea Rickard

Veterans who claim they’ve been forced into homelessness by a lack of accommodation have told LBC that’s “absolutely disgusting”.

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The group are camping in tents, caravans and cars on Salisbury Plain – as artillery fire from nearby military exercises flies overhead. They’re pleading for the government’s help, amid claims that accommodation either isn’t available or is “not suitable”. Keith, who served in the Army until 1992, has lived in the encampment for more than a year. He said: “The majority of the charities are chock-a-block with homeless veterans” and “there is no extra space”. Keith told LBC a large amount of veteran accommodation is inappropriate for people with mental health issues like PTSD because it is often in big cities. He also claims veterans are often placed in civilian temporary accommodation, with people “banging on the wall or kicking the doors in”. Read More: When is Remembrance Day and why do people wear poppies? Read More: Royal British Legion stands by rainbow flag poppy after Reform councillor slammed LGBT remembrance symbol

The group are camping in tents, caravans and cars on Salisbury Plain – as artillery fire from nearby military exercises flies overhead. Picture: Global

The veterans live in a makeshift camp near a military base. Picture: Global

So, Keith says he now faces another winter in a caravan. “It’s absolutely disgusting”, he says. “To treat these people [like this], especially the ones that have been in the last two Gulf Wars”. “The government has to do something”. Glyn, who is in his 70s, lives alongside Keith in the camp, served with the RAF from 1971 until 1990. He told LBC he served in Northern Ireland during The Troubles as well as in Cyprus and the Falklands. Glyn says he “was in veterans’ accommodation until it was sold off” and turned into social housing. The veteran, who is diagnosed with PTSD, says after that, someone tried to kick his door down and he saw “things getting ripped off walls”. “A lot of the support now is not there”, he claims. “There are establishments going around now which do help veterans and they try to help them as much as they can, but they're restricted as to accommodation and things like that. We had a guy turn up not so long back, and he was desperate for accommodation, and basically, was told there isn't any.”

They’re pleading for the government’s help, amid claims that accommodation either isn’t available or is “not suitable”. Picture: Global